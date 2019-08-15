DILLABOUGH: Mr. Gordon Dillabough of Battleford, SK passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 82 years. A Celebration of Life Service was held Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Battleford Wildlife Federation, North Battleford, SK. A private family interment took place at the Rockhaven Cemetery. Left to remember Gordon are his daughters Marilyn (Tom) Tenetuik, Wanda Wolf, Kathy (Brian) Hirschfeld, and Dale (Rob) Young; 11 Grandchildren - Shane (Lindsey) Tenetuik, Kyle (Jonaya) Tenetuik, Cole Tenetuik (Alison Ingram), Tanya (Landon) Hoffman, Randi Wolf (Kyle Walden), Dustin (Christie) Wolf, Justine (Kyle) Dyck, Joshua (Hayleigh) Hirschfeld, Natasha Hirschfeld (Connor Dopko), Blake Young(Brittany Lacoursiere), and Jared Young (Kira Barber); 11 Great Grandchildren - Layla, Jenna and Arlee Tenetuik, Rhett, Kate and Kara Hoffman, Mason and MacKenzie Brackley, Dawson and Alivia Dyck; and Viola Tenetuik. Also left to remember Gordon was his brother Allan (Ida) Dillabough, and his sisters Valerie Sehn, Donna Smith and Bonnie (Randy) Cook. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. Gordon was predeceased by his loving wife Doris, his parents Alex and Norma Dillabough Memorial donations in memory of Gordon may be made to the Battleford Wildlife Federation, Box 35 North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts and Derrick Mann of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium of Battleford, SK. CARD OF THANKS The family of Gordon would like to thank everyone for all their kind words, flowers and cards. Thank you to Janice Trost for her beautiful graveside service. Thank you to Dr. Moola for Gordon's health care. A special thanks to Trevor Watts and Derrick Mann and the staff of Eternal Memories Funeral Service for their excellent service for Gordon's Celebration of Life.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019