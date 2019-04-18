Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Grace Dolph. View Sign

DOLPH: Lorna Grace Dolph (nee Cooper), 81, Born in Fort Frances, Ontario. Passed away peacefully March 26, 2019 at River Heights Lodge, North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish many memories are: brother, Harvey (Bonnie) Cooper, brothers-in-law, Carl (Adeline) Norris, and Vein Dolph; daughters: Deborah Werbiski, Janet (Robert) Gust, Brenda (Dan) Wilkinson, sons: Alan (Vi) Dolph, Bruce (Kristen) Dolph; Grandchildren: Raymond, Christopher, Jackson and Jubilation Werbiski, Bobi-J (Frank) Dyck, Basil (Jessica) Brooks, Narda (Larry) Brooks, William (Korine), Adrian and Robert Wilkinson, Jaimie and Kyle Dolph, Dillyn Dolph; great grandchildren: Katherine and Courtney Hankewich, Weston and Violet Brooks, Glen and Thomas Werbiski, Brooklyn Wilkinson, Jeffery, Christopher and Daniel Wilkinson; great-great grandchild: Annabelle Hankewich. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends. Lorna was predeceased by C. "Floyd" Dolph, her loving husband of 52 years, Parents: William and Elizabeth Cooper, brothers: Donald, William, James, Earl, Harold, and Jack sisters: Mary and Lily. Lorna graduated from Fort Frances High School, then worked for the Township of Fort Frances until her marriage to Floyd in 1957. She then joined him in his life with the Royal Canadian Air Force. Lorna had many careers throughout her life (including Professional Mover, after 42 moves). Civilian personnel of the Air Force base Sioux Lookout, various positions for the Township of Ignace including Fire Marshall and Welfare Officer, Casual Secretary at Hudson Public School, and the Town Administrator for the Township of Alberton. Lorna enjoyed many crafts including sewing, knitting, crocheting (often creating her own patterns). She was a co-leader of 4-H and a member of bowling leagues and Rebecca Lodge. She had a green thumb ensuring many plants and flowers were always in the house. Lorna had a kind heart and many lifelong friendships. A Celebration of Life will be held in North Battleford August 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Garden Chapel ~ Battlefords Funeral Service to be followed by a Celebration of Life August 7, 2019 at Fort Frances Legion Hall in Fort Frances, Ontario with interment in the Emo Cemetery. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







Card of Thanks The Family would like to thank Dr. J. C. Johnson for his skill and resolve in providing the best options as her health needs changed. Thanks to all the nurses, CCAs and staff of River Heights Lodge during her stay on the East Unit, for their caring and kindness, especially Terrie and Carrie. The EMTS and Paramedics of WPD ambulance for their expertise and advocacy while providing care for her, we are truly grateful!

2741-99th St, Unit #5

North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4

Funeral Home Details

