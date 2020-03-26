Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DOMASHOVITZ:. View Sign Service Information Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner 1271 103 Street North Battleford , SK S9A1K7 (306)-445-2418 Obituary

DOMASHOVITZ: John passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2020 with his family by his side at 77 years of age as a result of congestive heart failure. John is survived by his three children and five grandchildren Kevin, (daughter Kayla and Kayls's mother Launa) of Cando, SK.; daughter Faith (daughters Brooke and Jade) of Qu'Appelle, SK.; and daughter Tammy (daughter Nicole and son Ryan and their father Ed) of Outlook, SK. John is also survived by his brother Lenard (Marla) of Cando, SK.; and Lenard's three children and their families Tasha, Oliver, Regina (Corey) Bergen and Roman (Karla) Domashovitz as well as his special friend M.J. De Silva of North Battleford, SK. He was predeceased by his parents Nick & Katharine Domashovitz. John was raised on the family farm near Cando, SK and spent his life raising cattle and grain farming in the Cando area. John was a hardworking, progressive farmer and that showed in the crops he produced and the livestock he raised. John was very much a people person and when he wasn't working he loved to visit with the neighbors over a cup of coffee or a good game of cards. He enjoyed talking on the phone with old and new friends alike. In John's early years, he was a talented ball player and always had a passion for baseball. He has always been very skilled in the kitchen and that started at a very early age and continued throughout his life. In his later years, he was able to make some time to travel and even went on trips to visit the Ukraine, which was the birth country of his parents. John was an honest man and people always knew where they stood with him. He was a loyal friend and his gold toothed smile and words of wisdom will be missed by not only his family but by all his friends as well. As to John's request, no formal funeral service will be held. Those wishing to make a donation in John's memory can do so to a charity of their choice. Condolences can be left at Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, 306-445-2418. Wally Markewich in care of arrangements.







John passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2020 with his family by his side at 77 years of age as a result of congestive heart failure. John is survived by his three children and five grandchildren Kevin, (daughter Kayla and Kayls's mother Launa) of Cando, SK.; daughter Faith (daughters Brooke and Jade) of Qu'Appelle, SK.; and daughter Tammy (daughter Nicole and son Ryan and their father Ed) of Outlook, SK. John is also survived by his brother Lenard (Marla) of Cando, SK.; and Lenard's three children and their families Tasha, Oliver, Regina (Corey) Bergen and Roman (Karla) Domashovitz as well as his special friend M.J. De Silva of North Battleford, SK. He was predeceased by his parents Nick & Katharine Domashovitz. John was raised on the family farm near Cando, SK and spent his life raising cattle and grain farming in the Cando area. John was a hardworking, progressive farmer and that showed in the crops he produced and the livestock he raised. John was very much a people person and when he wasn't working he loved to visit with the neighbors over a cup of coffee or a good game of cards. He enjoyed talking on the phone with old and new friends alike. In John's early years, he was a talented ball player and always had a passion for baseball. He has always been very skilled in the kitchen and that started at a very early age and continued throughout his life. In his later years, he was able to make some time to travel and even went on trips to visit the Ukraine, which was the birth country of his parents. John was an honest man and people always knew where they stood with him. He was a loyal friend and his gold toothed smile and words of wisdom will be missed by not only his family but by all his friends as well. As to John's request, no formal funeral service will be held. Those wishing to make a donation in John's memory can do so to a charity of their choice. Condolences can be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close