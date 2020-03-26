DOMASHOVITZ: John passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2020 with his family by his side at 77 years of age as a result of congestive heart failure. John is survived by his three children and five grandchildren Kevin, (daughter Kayla and Kayls's mother Launa) of Cando, SK.; daughter Faith (daughters Brooke and Jade) of Qu'Appelle, SK.; and daughter Tammy (daughter Nicole and son Ryan and their father Ed) of Outlook, SK. John is also survived by his brother Lenard (Marla) of Cando, SK.; and Lenard's three children and their families Tasha, Oliver, Regina (Corey) Bergen and Roman (Karla) Domashovitz as well as his special friend M.J. De Silva of North Battleford, SK. He was predeceased by his parents Nick & Katharine Domashovitz. John was raised on the family farm near Cando, SK and spent his life raising cattle and grain farming in the Cando area. John was a hardworking, progressive farmer and that showed in the crops he produced and the livestock he raised. John was very much a people person and when he wasn't working he loved to visit with the neighbors over a cup of coffee or a good game of cards. He enjoyed talking on the phone with old and new friends alike. In John's early years, he was a talented ball player and always had a passion for baseball. He has always been very skilled in the kitchen and that started at a very early age and continued throughout his life. In his later years, he was able to make some time to travel and even went on trips to visit the Ukraine, which was the birth country of his parents. John was an honest man and people always knew where they stood with him. He was a loyal friend and his gold toothed smile and words of wisdom will be missed by not only his family but by all his friends as well. As to John's request, no formal funeral service will be held. Those wishing to make a donation in John's memory can do so to a charity of their choice. Condolences can be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com. Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, 306-445-2418. Wally Markewich in care of arrangements.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020