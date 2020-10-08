DREWLO:
In loving memory of Harold Drewlo, born June 17, 1932 at Winnipeg, MB, passed away September 14, 2020 at Battlefords District Care Centre, Battleford, SK. Harold is survived by his son, Jim (Sharon) Drewlo; grandson, Clayton (Hali) Drewlo - Emmerson, Nikson & Cohen; granddaughter, Becky (Josh) Cormack - Isabella, Alexander & Nataliya; sister-in-law, Anna Storgard; numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Lorna Drewlo; parents: Samual & Julianna Drewlo; brothers: Roy (Evelyn) Drewlo, Bill (Phyllis) Drewlo, Rudy (Eva) Drewlo, Ben (Agathe) Drewlo, Ernie (Lillian) (Blanche) Drewlo, Edward Drewlo; sisters: Frieda (Adolph) Bucholz and Bertha (Art) Buechler. A graveside service for family and friends was held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Eulogy read by Clayton and Becky. Harold was born June 17, 1932 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Samual & Julianna Drewlo. He was the youngest of 9 children. They lived on the family farm outside of Moosehorn, MB where he also attended school. When he was 21 he moved to Regina where he started a four year apprenticeship course, getting his electrician certificate in 1957. He started working for Sun Electric in Regina and later went on to start his own business under the name of Harold's Electric. He married Lorna Storgard on May 17, 1958, they had one son Jim. In 1965 they moved from Balgonie, SK to North Battleford where Harold started working as an electrician for the Sask Hospital, he retired from there in 1987. Electricity and mechanics were his true passions. There are many examples of small to large scale devices that were invented throughout his life. Parts from almost anything were salvaged and repurposed to create new things. He and his brother, Ernie, designed and built their own snowmobile in the 1950's. Around the house, Grandpa had a variety of lighting systems and communication devices that generally seemed to make life more convenient for he and Grandma. There wasn't an appliance or a power tool that he wouldn't try to repair, and more often than not, he managed to make things work again. Mechanics came into play when he bought the Storgard family farm in 1972 and he enjoyed many years of tinkering on a variety of machinery. Becky and I enjoyed many summer days on the lawn mower with Grandpa cutting the grass for hours on end. This is a hobby that he passed down to his son who now does the same with his grandkids. Hunting, fishing and camping were all activities that Grandpa truly enjoyed. Moose hunting being one of his particular interests earlier in life. As the years went by, camping and fishing became more of a focus. Grandpa would organize summer camping trips to various parks throughout the Province – to get away from the City and enjoy nature, often with Becky and I in tow. Grandpa was also a fan of watersports and I know that Becky and I will have lasting memories watching our Grandpa waterski at Turtle Lake. Grandpa also had an affinity for learning new things. Golfing, woodworking, and winemaking all emerged as new hobbies after he retired. He also embraced technology – what started as step counters for his morning walks and a pedometer for tracking distance on his bike rides, eventually led into digital photography, basic computer skills, surfing the internet and even using webcams to visit with the Cormack family in Edmonton and our family while we were living in Kelowna. His can do attitude and the motivation to learn were an inspiration to us all. Grandpa had a true love of music. He bought himself a keyboard and taught himself to play his many favourite hymns or golden oldies. Singing in the church choir of the Lutheran Church was something that gave him great satisfaction. Whether to choir practice or a Sunday service, he was excited to contribute and feel the comradery of a great group of individuals with a similar purpose. Kathy Watson was an inspiration, and it was frequently commented to me over the years on how fantastic of a Director she was. I believe Kathy was reflecting recently that although she knew grandpa's dementia was settling in and causing him to increasingly struggle with simple conversation, he would still know the words to every hymn they sang. A big thank you to Kathy Watson and Vivian Seib, for stopping by the house in later years to give Grandpa a ride to practices and services. With music comes dancing and Grandpa loved to dance. When I was a young girl the two of us spent many hours in his basement as he taught me how to waltz, two-step and polka. I can still recall how I felt at 6 years old when he took me out on an empty dance floor when I was flower girl in a beautiful dress and twirled me around. He and Grandma could often be found on the dance floor floating to the music. Grandpa had a zest for life and it could always be felt by his easy-going and happy personality. Yes, dementia was an unfortunate addition to Grandpa's life, but not before he was able to achieve many great things. The love of a wife and a son, and later a daughter-in-law, 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A life enriched by strong faith, and many skills and interests. Dementia took so much away from Grandpa, from Grandma and the rest of us – but it never took his smile. And his smile to us was one that communicated he knew who we were and how happy he was to see us. Harold and Lorna were blessed to find each other all those years ago. They were connected at the core and were only a half without the other. It was so fortunate their final days were spent back together. And that their time apart in life and after Grandma passed, was brief. They are back to the music, the laughter and holding hands once again. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The family of Harold Drewlo would like to thank Pastor Sheldon Gattinger, the Lutheran church choir, Hilda Eberle and Bob MacKay for the lovely music. Thank you to everyone for cards, phone calls, flowers, food, text messages, donations and kind words. A special thank you to the Battleford's District Care Centre staff on Ward 4 for the excellent care given to Harold over the last two years, also to the Recreation Department for their creative skills in organizing activities for the residents. Thank you to Bob MacKay – Eternal Memories Funeral Service for their compassion and caring.