Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Dudek, 84 announce his passing on April 13, 2020. Peter was the middle of 3 siblings born on July 12, 1935 in North Battleford. His early years were spent at Acton School upon completion of grade 8 his parents pulled him out of school to help on the farm. For the rest of his working years Peter farmed and retired at the young age of 55. Being on the farm was Peter's happy place. He remained living on the farm until his 80th year. Peter married the love of his life Doreen Nachtegaele on July 2, 1959. Together they farmed and raised 5 children who were the greatest inspiration of his life. Peter was skilled in carpentry (built his home, barns, garage, etc…), repairing machinery, welding – great at fixing things, did all his own paper work until he moved to North Battleford at the age of 80. Peter got hooked on travelling – one summer between haying and harvesting and thus spent every year travelling when he had time. Was able to travel in Canada, U.S.A., Spain, Portugal, Grenada, Mexico, Ecuador and Medjugorje. He also travelled extensively playing in horseshoe tournaments - came 4th one year at the world's in U.S.A. Blue Mountain Adventure Park was one of his favorite places to be. He volunteered there for 25 years – helping his son, Stan. At this time he perfected one of his favorite hobbies – cross country skiing. Peter also really enjoyed dancing – listening to fiddle music and bowling. Giving back was important to Peter – volunteered as an assistant 4-H leader, crop reporter for Sask. Agriculture, R.M. councillor for 15 years, assisted with snow plowing before municipalities took this on. Agriculture member – assisting with fairs and the little red barn, board member for 4 years at Notre Dame church, and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Peter was an individual that liked to give a hand to those that needed help. He was a generous man. DAD – we will miss you so much! You gave us all strength to fly. Love you dearly! Peter will be dearly missed by his wife Doreen of 60 years; son Don (Heather) - Nickolas, Gabrielle, daughter Kathy – Lauren, Carley, daughter Vera (Roger) – Brittany & Taylor, Ryan, son Stan (Sheila) – Caelum, Magdalen, son Wayne (Donna) – Jessica, Katie; sister Nettie Corpe. Peter was predeceased by his parents Konstantine and Stephania and his sister Carol. Once restrictions are lifted because of Covid19 – A celebration of Peter's life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. To share memories and condolences visit www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020

