FITCH: It's with broken hearts that the family of Cathy Fitch, of Meota SK. passed away peacefully at the Lady Minto health care centre in Edam SK. on January 1st at 4:12 AM with her husband holding her hand at the age of 77. A celebration of life service was held at the Meota community complex on January 10 at 2 PM with celebrant Sheri Jimmy officiating. Left to carry her memories are her loving husband Dan Fitch of Meota SK. daughters: Annie (Jim) Laing, Lois (Mark) Fenrich; Son Richard (Shantelle) Fitch; sisters: Shirley (Jim) Stevens, Ruth (Ray) Bastell, Rose (Dale) Meyers; Grandchildren; Josh (Lynzie) Hunt, their children Jordan, Katana, and Hannah; Dianne (Sean) Wierl, and their children Gavin, Nora, and Audrey; Even Fenrich; Andrew Fitch (Tamara), their daughter Amelia; Spencer Fitch (Kelsey), along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded by her two sons; Russell and Richard; sisters: Isabelle and Jean, Brother Mac; and parents Clifford and Bertha MacMillan. Cathy's message to her grandchildren and great grandchildren is: "When you feel the sun on your face, that's me kissing you. When you feel the wind, that's me hugging you. When you hear the birds, that's me singing to you." Memorial Donations can be sent to the Village of Meota ~ Columbarium Fund, Po Box 123, Meota, SK. S0M 1X0 or to the Lady Minto Trust Fund Po Box 330 Edam, SK. S0M 0V0. __________________________________________________





Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020

