Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRERICHS. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

FRERICHS: The passing of Marion Frerichs (nee Neilson) occurred Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Battlefords Union Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Celebration of Life Service was held at St. George's Anglican Church on September 6, 2019, officiated by Reverend Jan Trost. The Eulogy was given by Cliff Neilson and Olive Mills, and a poem "The Mother Watch" was read by Karen Startup. A private internment was held at North Battleford Cemetery. Marion was born in North Battleford and also lived in Regina, Weyburn, Gravelbourg and Melville due to her husband's work with PFRA. She worked at Battleford's Home Hardware for 16 years, a role she loved and that she was well known for in the community, until retiring to Turtle Lake in 2005. Besides her impressive hardware knowledge, Marion loved crafts and was a natural at any project she put her mind to, especially cross-stitch and sewing. She was also an avid gardener, loved lake life, and enjoyed traveling and camping. Marion will be sadly missed by her soul mate and loving husband of 48 years Wayne, her children Robert (Laurie) of St. Albert, Alberta, and her daughter Sandra (Tony) of Melbourne, Australia. She is also survived by siblings Cliff (Christina) Neilson, Olive (Wally) Mills and Karen (Ken) Startup; sisters-in law Maureen Neilson, Sue (Trevor) Ridalls, and Valerie Frerichs; brothers-in-law Larry (Marilyn) Frerichs and Lyle (Bev) Frerichs; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, John (better known as Harold) and Alice Neilson, her brother Gordon, her spouse's parents Ralph and Terry Frerichs, and her brother-in-law Ken Frerichs. The family would like to thank the Community Oncology Program of Saskatchewan (COPS) at Battlefords Union Hospital (BUH), staff and Home Care at Riverside Health Complex in Turtleford, staff at the Cancer Clinic in Saskatoon and the BUH Palliative Care Ward for their support and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to COPS. Condolences for the family can be left at







The passing of Marion Frerichs (nee Neilson) occurred Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Battlefords Union Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Celebration of Life Service was held at St. George's Anglican Church on September 6, 2019, officiated by Reverend Jan Trost. The Eulogy was given by Cliff Neilson and Olive Mills, and a poem "The Mother Watch" was read by Karen Startup. A private internment was held at North Battleford Cemetery. Marion was born in North Battleford and also lived in Regina, Weyburn, Gravelbourg and Melville due to her husband's work with PFRA. She worked at Battleford's Home Hardware for 16 years, a role she loved and that she was well known for in the community, until retiring to Turtle Lake in 2005. Besides her impressive hardware knowledge, Marion loved crafts and was a natural at any project she put her mind to, especially cross-stitch and sewing. She was also an avid gardener, loved lake life, and enjoyed traveling and camping. Marion will be sadly missed by her soul mate and loving husband of 48 years Wayne, her children Robert (Laurie) of St. Albert, Alberta, and her daughter Sandra (Tony) of Melbourne, Australia. She is also survived by siblings Cliff (Christina) Neilson, Olive (Wally) Mills and Karen (Ken) Startup; sisters-in law Maureen Neilson, Sue (Trevor) Ridalls, and Valerie Frerichs; brothers-in-law Larry (Marilyn) Frerichs and Lyle (Bev) Frerichs; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, John (better known as Harold) and Alice Neilson, her brother Gordon, her spouse's parents Ralph and Terry Frerichs, and her brother-in-law Ken Frerichs. The family would like to thank the Community Oncology Program of Saskatchewan (COPS) at Battlefords Union Hospital (BUH), staff and Home Care at Riverside Health Complex in Turtleford, staff at the Cancer Clinic in Saskatoon and the BUH Palliative Care Ward for their support and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to COPS. Condolences for the family can be left at eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close