Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUNK. View Sign Obituary

FUNK: The family of James (Jim) Funk has been changed with his passing on January 3, 2020. Jim was born in Waldheim, SK in his family home on January 1, 1932. He left home at the age of 15 to seek adventures that would satisfy his love of the outdoors. He spent most of his working life working with animals, in pastures, and helping out local farmers. Jim was very much a family man. He met his wife, Elsie Letkeman in 1952. They were married July 13, 1954, and raised 5 children. Jim is predeceased by his wife, Elsie Funk, parents, Lena and Henry Funk, infant daughter, Katherine Funk, son, Wesley Funk, sister, Grace Uhl and her husband, Reinhold Uhl, brothers, Howard and, Harold Funk, parents-in-law Henry and Agnetha Letkeman. sister/brother-in-law, Doreen and Edward





The family of James (Jim) Funk has been changed with his passing on January 3, 2020. Jim was born in Waldheim, SK in his family home on January 1, 1932. He left home at the age of 15 to seek adventures that would satisfy his love of the outdoors. He spent most of his working life working with animals, in pastures, and helping out local farmers. Jim was very much a family man. He met his wife, Elsie Letkeman in 1952. They were married July 13, 1954, and raised 5 children. Jim is predeceased by his wife, Elsie Funk, parents, Lena and Henry Funk, infant daughter, Katherine Funk, son, Wesley Funk, sister, Grace Uhl and her husband, Reinhold Uhl, brothers, Howard and, Harold Funk, parents-in-law Henry and Agnetha Letkeman. sister/brother-in-law, Doreen and Edward Smith , brother/sister-in-law, Leonard and Peggy Letkeman, and brother-in-law, Douglas Bundy. He is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by his children, Bradley Funk, Leila (Finlay) Currie, Bernie (Val Plummer) Funk, and Delores Funk, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, sisters, Ruth Jalbert, Dorothy Benard, Josephine (Don) Bogner, Trudy (Marvin) Bauer, Sam (Pat) Funk, Gladys Ruedger, as well as many friends that he has met on his trails. Jim took pride in his work at many jobs as well as his many creative hobbies. He loved all things of nature, like wildflowers, birds, horses, the fresh spring green of aspen trees, and above all, he found great joy in his children and grandchildren. Jim will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the medical staff and care teams at St Paul's Hospital, as well as in the Saskatoon Cancer clinic. Dad had a deep faith, and a great love of his church. In lieu of flowers, we invite donations to be sent to The Hafford Mennonite Brethren Church. We welcomed all who wished to attend to a celebration of his life January 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shell Lake Lion's Hall. Following the service, all were invited to gather for lunch, catered by A.M Bistro in Hafford, to share stories and refreshments. Of course, no celebration of Jim would be complete without ice cream! Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Fred Pomrenk, Director, Shellbrook (306-747-2828). __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close