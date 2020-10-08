GEATES:
In loving memory of Agnes Letkeman Geates, born December 18, 1919 at Hague, SK., passed away September 25, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Leaves to mourn 3 daughters: Lorna Lavallee, Sheila Bachelder, Deborah Welsh; son-in-law, Glen Bachelder; daughter-in-law, Annette Letkeman; 26 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 76 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter-in-law, Mildred Letkeman; sons-in-law: Bill Lavallee, George Welsh, Stanley Huard; parents: Peter and Martha Hamm; husbands: Abram Letkeman and Harold Geates; 13 brothers and sisters; sons: Samuel Letkeman and Harvey Letkeman; daughters: Cora Letkeman and Ruby Letkeman; grandson, Allan Lavallee; great-grandsons: Cliff Kosolofski and Lee Lavallee. Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mullingar, SK with Pastor Clifford Holm, Seventh Day Adventist Church, officiating. Music Ministry: Clifford Holm & Luke Welsh - Guitarists; Soloist - Clifford Holm - "The Old Rugged Cross Made The Difference"; Deborah Welsh and Family - "It Is Well With My Soul"; Hymns: The Old Rugged Cross and How Great Thou Art. Honorary Pallbearers were All those who shared in her life. Active Pallbearers were Vernon Huard, Dean Huard, Jess Welsh, Ward Bachelder, Otto Lavallee and Wayne Letkeman. Memorials are requested to Villa Pascal, 1301 - 113th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K1. Interment took place at Mullingar Cemetery, Mullingar, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).