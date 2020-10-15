1/1
GOLBERG: Fay Evelyn Golberg (Née Trasoff) November 24, 1922 - October 4, 2020. Fay was born on November 24, 1922 in Canora, SK into a Russian Dukabor family and was the middle child of three girls. Losing her father at a young age meant life was a struggle, but instilled a lot of the values that she carried on throughout the ninety-seven years of her life. Fay was a nursing graduate from Saskatoon City Hospital in 1945 of which she was extremely proud of and continued to be a part of the nurses alumni and attending many nurses' reunions. Fay had life long friends which she kept in touch with through out her life. Her nursing career took her to many places where she was a compassionate and dedicated professional. Her nursing career took her to Wilkie, SK where she met Otto and they were married and started a life together. They farmed at Wilkie, SK then bought at Rockhaven, SK where she split duties as a nurse and farmer's wife. In 1973 they moved to North Battleford, SK and she continued to nurse in some of the surrounding communities. The most important thing for Fay was her family. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grand-dogs. They were all recipients of her unconditional love and her time spent with them was precious to her. Everyone loved to go to Fay's for home cooked meals made with love. She was a rare individual who always gave to everyone and expected nothing in return. She truly was the most generous person ever. Fay will be sadly missed by all that knew her as she had no acquaintances, everyone was a friend and mattered to her. She loved nature and time spent at the lake in Meota waiting for her purple martin birds to return. Watching family grow and being a great mentor for the new generations were proud times for her. Fay is lovingly remembered by her children: Adrian (Denise) Deschamps, Tim (Mary) Golberg, Christine (Alex) Dustan; step-children: Barry Golberg, Bonnie Haversat; half-brother, Bill Zaitsoff; along with numerous grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Otto Golberg (1995); sisters: Molly Vigder, Pauline Medora. As per Fay's request, no formal service will be held and a Private Family Interment will be held. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Fay may be directed to the Battlefords Humane Society Po Box 645 North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Cards of Thanks We would like to thank River Heights Lodge staff for all their loving care and attention during her time there. Extremely grateful for the care she received.




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
