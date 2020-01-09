Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRATTON. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

GRATTON: Maurice Joseph of North Battleford, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on January 5th, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Maurice is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn (Thompson) of 62 years, his children Linda McFaul (Saskatoon) and her 3 sons, Seamus, Brennan, and Calin, his son, Victor Gratton (North Battleford), and Laurie (Ralph) Westerager (Drayton Valley) and her sons, Jesse (Ange) Saccucci and Justin Saccucci. He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren Mikaylah, Khol, Jace, and Jayden and his little puppy, Buttons. Maurice was predeceased by his oldest son, Raymond Gratton in 2004, his parents, Ulderic and Flora (Lessard) Gratton, his sister, Aline Roberts along with his in-laws Walter and Eva Thompson, and brother-in-law, Archie Thompson. Dad was born on August 3rd, 1934 in the Hamlet of Delmas, Sask. He spent his early years attending school in North Battleford, Sask. until the family moved to a farm in the Edam, Sask. where he worked on the family farm until they moved back to North Battleford. He was employed at the Saskatchewan Hospital until he retired after 30 years of service in 1987. Dad enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was camping and sitting around campfires or maybe doing a little fishing when out in his boat, holiday gatherings and carving up turkeys. His love for travelling with Mom across all of Canada and the USA and spending many winters in Arizona. He was never one to pass up a road trip. Some of Dad's proudest moments in life were becoming a grandfather to his 5 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. Celebrating almost 63 years with his best friend and wife, Evy. Dad was very down to earth and friendly, always had a smile on his face and a firm handshake for everyone. He will be remembered by all for the dedicated husband and father that he was, hardworking and a proud man. There will be a private celebration of life with his family at a later date. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses at Battlefords Union Hospital, the staff from Home Care and COPS, along with the Tele-Health Coordinator and Scott Parker. Your care and compassion were greatly appreciated by our family. Thanks to Eternal Memories for taking care of the arrangements. Donations in honour of Dad, can be made to the Saskatchewan Heart and Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or the 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 2R3. Good byes are not forever Good byes are not the end They simply mean we will miss You Until we meet again. Written by his daughter, Laurie For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







