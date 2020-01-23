Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRAY. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

Edna Kathleen (Kay) Gray died peacefully January 9, 2020, at the age of 96. She will be forever loved and missed by her children Sheila and Kevin, her daughter-in-law Patty, her grandchildren Tricia, Richard (Kyla), Diana (Jeff), David (Brittany), William, John, Colin, Charlie and Nina, her 9 great-grandchildren and her niece Margaret and family. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Bill, beloved sons David and Ian, and brothers Wilfrid and Bob. Kay generously shared her many talents. She was an extraordinary seamstress, upholsterer and quilter, producing treasures enjoyed to this day. Her love of gardening was apparent in the beautiful yard she and Bill created. Bill and Kay danced their way around the country and later travelled the world at her behest. She had an immense curiosity. She touched many and will be sadly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Harwood Manor and BDCC for all their support. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the . Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

