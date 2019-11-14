Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREEN. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

GREEN: In Loving Memory of Carole Anne Green (Holliday), born October 6, 1944 at Prince Albert, SK., passed away October 29, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish Carole's memory, her loving children: Ken and Lori Holliday & children: Kristopher (Randi), Kelly, Kyle; Jennine Holliday (Dennis) & children: Jamie (Randy), Justin (Whitley), Jeffrey; Nadine Clark & children: Curtis, Shaye; Trevor and Shannon Holliday & children: Trent, Catellynn, Brody, Joshua, Daxon, Sh'lace; great grandchildren: Kimberly, Nolan, Nevaeh, Kenlee, Marshall, Braxton, Nash and cousin Barb Lewis. Predeceased by her parents: Anne and William Wilson; Loving companion Harry Lenn Holliday. Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Trevor Malyon officiating. Eulogy was given by Uncle Ken Holliday. Music Ministry: Pianist - Sarah Whitbread; Soloist - Robert MacKay - How Great Thou Art; Hymn Selections: The Old Rugged Cross, In The Garden, Amazing Grace; CD Selection: Dancing In The Sky - Dani & Lizzy. Honorary Pallbearers were Doreen Schneider, Rhoda Gladue, Ray Rosler, Misel Rosler, Greta Pidwerbeski, Dennis Pidwerbeski and Donna Roske. Interment was at the City of North Battleford Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Memorial donations are requested to the Battlefords Humane Society, PO Box 645, North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7 Arrangements were entrusted to Trevor Watts of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).







