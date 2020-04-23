Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRIFFITHS. View Sign Obituary

GRIFFITHS: The family and friends of Douglas Lynn Griffiths are sad to announce his passing on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Doug lived with his mom Margaret until 1999, when he then moved to Sally Savoie's care home. Doug attended the Vida McDonald Centre and the Battleford Trade & Education Centre, until he retired in June of 2018. Doug loved to attend camp every year at Rosthern Bible Camp, Camp Thunderbird at Candle Lake and Camp Easter Seal in Watrous, as well as swimming and bowling. One of Doug's favorite things was trips to McDonald's with family for a cheeseburger, orange pop and ice cream. Kentucky fried chicken, pizza and egg sandwiches were his favorite. When his health began to fail, Doug moved to the Battleford District Care Centre in Battleford, where he resided for the past 1 ½ years. Douglas will be remembered by his brother Jim Griffiths of Mexico; Sister In-Laws Trudi Griffiths, Evelyn Griffiths and Jackie Griffiths; Brother In-Law Louis Cramatte; care giver Sally Savoie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, relatives and friends. Doug is predeceased by his parents Margaret & Owen Griffiths; infant brother John Griffiths; Brothers Harry & Bill Griffiths; Sisters Evelyn Cramatte & Gladys Roberge; and Brother In-Law Bernie Roberge. We would like to extend our deepest thanks to all the nurses and staff of the Battleford District Care Centre and to Dr. Campbell and her staff for all their care and attention for Doug, as well as to the funeral home for their help in this difficult tiime. Doug was laid to rest on Tuesday, April 21st 2020 at the City Cemetery beside his loving parents, with Joyce Salie officiating. A memorial luncheon for Doug will be held at a later date. Donations in Doug's honor may be made to BTEC, 801 105 St. North Battleford, S9A 1R3.Condolences for the family may be left at







The family and friends of Douglas Lynn Griffiths are sad to announce his passing on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Doug lived with his mom Margaret until 1999, when he then moved to Sally Savoie's care home. Doug attended the Vida McDonald Centre and the Battleford Trade & Education Centre, until he retired in June of 2018. Doug loved to attend camp every year at Rosthern Bible Camp, Camp Thunderbird at Candle Lake and Camp Easter Seal in Watrous, as well as swimming and bowling. One of Doug's favorite things was trips to McDonald's with family for a cheeseburger, orange pop and ice cream. Kentucky fried chicken, pizza and egg sandwiches were his favorite. When his health began to fail, Doug moved to the Battleford District Care Centre in Battleford, where he resided for the past 1 ½ years. Douglas will be remembered by his brother Jim Griffiths of Mexico; Sister In-Laws Trudi Griffiths, Evelyn Griffiths and Jackie Griffiths; Brother In-Law Louis Cramatte; care giver Sally Savoie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, relatives and friends. Doug is predeceased by his parents Margaret & Owen Griffiths; infant brother John Griffiths; Brothers Harry & Bill Griffiths; Sisters Evelyn Cramatte & Gladys Roberge; and Brother In-Law Bernie Roberge. We would like to extend our deepest thanks to all the nurses and staff of the Battleford District Care Centre and to Dr. Campbell and her staff for all their care and attention for Doug, as well as to the funeral home for their help in this difficult tiime. Doug was laid to rest on Tuesday, April 21st 2020 at the City Cemetery beside his loving parents, with Joyce Salie officiating. A memorial luncheon for Doug will be held at a later date. Donations in Doug's honor may be made to BTEC, 801 105 St. North Battleford, S9A 1R3.Condolences for the family may be left at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com. The family has entrusted Sallows&McDonald-Wilson&Zehner Funeral Home with arrangements. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close