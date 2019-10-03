Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GURAN. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

GURAN: In Loving Memory of Mary Ann Guran (Remeshylo), born April 7, 1945 at North Battleford, SK., passed away September 6, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her memory are her brother David & his wife Natalie; nieces Rae Ann Remeshylo and her husband Brian Barclay and their daughters Brianna & Madalin; Debra Remeshylo and her husband Tim Lindsay; her dear friend Wilbert Lamb; numerous cousins and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents John and Anne Remeshylo and her faithful canine companion Buffy. Service Of Thanksgiving was held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Battleford United Church, Battleford, SK with Rev. Dexter van Dyke officiating. Eulogy was given by Rae Ann Remeshylo Barclay and Debra Remeshylo. Shared Memories were given by Gordon Hildebrand. Music Ministry: Pianist - In the Bulb There is a Flower - Ilene Wettergreen; CD Selections: Amazing Grace - Elvis Presley & Old Rugged Cross - Alan Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers were Dennis Remeshylo, Randy Anthofer, Homer Corbeil, Tim Lindsay, Brian Barclay and Gordon Hildebrand. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8, Wheelchair Sports, 510 Cynthia Street, Saskatoon, SK S7L 7K7 or to STARS , 570-1141 Aviation PK NE, Calgary, AB T2E 9Z9. Interment was at Garden of Christus - Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to







