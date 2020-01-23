Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HALEWICH. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

HALEWICH: In Loving Memory of Myron Michael Halewich, born October 28, 1939 at Edam, SK., passed away on January 15, 2020 in Battleford, SK. Myron is lovingly remember and survived by his: Wife- June of 57 years; Son- Bill (Brenda) Halewich and grandchildren Brody, Kerby (Brittany) & Brianna; Daughter- Donna Halewich (Ivan) and granddaughter Danielle (Layne); Daughter- Theresa (Al) Somers and grandchildren Keeley-Shae (Riley), Cody & Cassidy; Son- Dale (Angie) Halewich and grandsons Jesse (Haley) & Tylan; Brother-in-law- James (Faith) Rogers and their children Lydia (Nick) & Katrina (Mathieu) and children; Nephews- Darrin (Pat) Halewich and children, Dean (Shirley) Halewich and children. Myron was predeceased by his loving parents, William and Jean Halewich; brother- and sister-in-law Isadore and Geri Halewich and by his father- and mother-in-law, Vivian and Bessie Rogers. Celebration Service was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Faith Chapel, North Battleford, SK with Pastor Deb McNabb officiating. Scripture Promises: Angie Halewich & Danielle Halewich. Tribute/Memories were given by Bill Halewich & by Family, Friends and Community. Powerpoint Presentation by Danielle Halewich & Cassidy Somers. Music Ministry: Organist - Glenn Goodman; Soloist - Robert MacKay - Ave Maria; Congregational Hymn - Amazing Grace; Processional - Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton; Recessional - Green, Green Grass Of Home – Pat O'Brien. Honorary Pallbearers were Danielle Halewich, Brianna Halewich, Keeley-Shae Somers, Cassidy Somers, Brittany Halewich & Haley Beatch. Active Pallbearers were Brody Halewich, Kerby Halewich, Jesse Halewich, Tylan Halewich, Cody Somers, Layne Rumpf & Riley Aube. Memorials are requested to Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Avenue Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 Or to Living Faith Chapel - Bridges for Children, 1371 - 103rd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1K9. Interment was at Garden of Christus - Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to







