HARTLEY: Mr. Shane Hartley resident of North Battleford, SK passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 47 years. A Celebration of Life Come & Go service was held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Western Development Museum. A Private family interment will be held at a later date. Shane is lovingly remembered by his son Thomas; parents Tom and Pat Hartley; partner Darla Henson; along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Shane is predeceased by his grandparents Jack Hartley, Irene Guminy, Les & Norah Gamwell. Memorial donations in memory of Shane may be directed to Canadian Diabetes Association 104-2301 Avenue C North Saskatoon, SK S7L 5Z5 or Charity of Donor's Choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts & Nicole Welford of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019