HEIDEL: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence (Lorne) Henry Heidel on June 24, 2019, at his cabin on Lac LaRonge, Saskatchewan. Left to cherish his memory are his son Scot, daughter-in-law Alison, and his grandsons Riley and Brad Heidel; brothers and sisters Louis Heidel, Thelma (Terry) Wakelin, Ev (Al) Cheney, Don (Kathy) Heidel, Larry Heidel, and Harry (Josephine) Heidel; sisters-in-law Rosemarie Heidel, Mildred Heidel, Joyce Heidel, Ruby Heidel, and Josephine (Karl) Holba; brothers-in-law Alfie Gilchrist and Howie Gilchrist; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Lawrence is predeceased by his wife Mary Patricia (Pat) Heidel, parents John and Helen Heidel, parents-in-law Herbert and Margaret Gilchrist, brothers Ernest Heidel, Bill Heidel, Robert Heidel, and Charlie Heidel; sisters Elaine Witham and Madeline O'Hirko; sisters-in-law Velda Heidel, Lorraine Heidel, Jane Gilchrist, Evelyn Gilchrist, Betty Gilchrist, and Ellen Redman; brothers-in-law Tom Witham, Alf Moar, Neil Gilchrist, and Gordon Redman. Lawrence was born on July 31, 1940 at North Battleford Saskatchewan. He met Pat and they married on April 1, 1961. Lawrence and Pat moved to their farm at Wilkie, Saskatchewan in 1975 where they farmed until their retirement in 1991. Lawrence enjoyed hunting at his family moose cabin in the fall, travelling to Texas in the winter but most of all he enjoyed spending summers at his and Pat's cabin on Lac LaRonge. He loved entertaining friends and family at the cabin and he was especially famous for his fish fries. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial Donations are requested to the Alzheimer Society, 301-2550-12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Condolences can be sent to





