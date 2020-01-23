HERLE: It is with a heavy heart the family of Ilene Mary (Brogden) Herle announce her passing on Jan 15, 2020 in Beaverlodge, AB. Born Oct 1st, 1953 the third child to Ken and Mary Brogden. Living her younger years in and around Cutknife, SK. then venturing out into the world settling in BC. Coming back home to the Battlefords with her 5 children in 1989 Cinda (Jeremy) Horrell, Charmian (Chris) Mota, LeLanna Harrison Daniel (Dawn) Johnson, Nathan Johnson. Eventually meeting her prince Larry Herle. They were married Sept 13th 1991. She became a step-mother to 4 more children Rob, Chad, Trina, and Teresa. She is fondly remembered for her love of flowers, gardening, and Neopets. She is survived by her siblings Rod (Jackie) Brogden, Gale(Rick) Jarrett, Ross (Betty) Brogden, Husband, Children and grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. __________________________________________________
