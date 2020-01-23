IRONSTAND: In Loving Memory of Blanche Teresa Ironstand, born October 25, 1930 at Eagle Hills District, SK, passed away January 11, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Blanche is lovingly remembered and survived by her children: Karen, Teresa (Ken), Laurie (Leslie), Patti, Michael (Irene), Leslie-Ann (Gerry), Bill (Patti); 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas Ironstand (2016); granddaughters: Marla Stonechild and Angel Ironstand; great-grandson Kyle Raposo; her parents Joseph and Mary Bélanger; and her 7 brothers and her 4 sisters. Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at 'The Garden Chapel' - Battlefords Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK with Reverend Father Cuong Luong, Celebrant. Eulogy was given by Leslie-Ann Smith. Scripture Reading - Tessa Quewezace. Prayers Of The Faithful - Carla Bernier. Music: You Raise Me Up - Josh Groban, On the Wings of a Dove - Ferlin Husky, Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen and This Is Not Goodbye - Johnny Reid. Urn Bearers were Lionel, Colin, Tommy, Destiny, Krista, Alexis & Joe. Memorials are requested to Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Interment was at Town of Battleford Cemetery, Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020