JOHNSON: With a feeling of loss, we announce the passing of our mother, Islae Carol Johnson, predeceased by her husband Edwin Johnson and her partner in later years Don Nelson. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who set a high standard for taking life in hand and living it to the fullest. She was an amazing cook and seamstress, poet, artist and writer. For a period of time, while juggling farm responsibilities, 4 very active children and a propensity to be involved in community affairs, she also wrote a regular Howdy Neighbour column for the North Battleford News Optimist which shared both personal and neighbourly stories of farm life in rural Saskatchewn in the 70's and early 80's. After moving to North Battleford, she got into the real estate business and also authored 3 books, Keep the Downside Up, Mush On, and Silly Tilly a children's book she wrote for her youngest granddaughter to help keep up her spirits when she was deathly ill in the hospital. These books are gifts to the family and community that both present and future generations will get great benefit from for the humour, insights and history contained between the covers of each book. The Johnson Farm was often the stopping spot for neighbours and friends where a cup of coffee and a piece of cake or home made bread and the opportunity for a game of whist or Kaiser was always guaranteed. More often than not evenings would end with mom on the piano and dad's voice ringing out in song - Sail Along Silvery Moon a favourite. Her love of curling inspired her to get other women involved in this sport and so she initiated a Women's Valentine Bonspiel in Mayfair, Saskatchewan which resulted in many farm women who had never held a curling broom in their hand before, out on the ice hollering "Sweep, Sweep!" and "what's an out-turn?" amid gales of laughter. The men stayed inside minding the kitchen and hollering just as loud from the other side of the glass "SWEEP! SWEEP!" a great reversal from what was normal at that time. Later in life, she also took up golfing and her competitive spirit meant she was soon right up to par with the men folk! And speaking of competitive, it was not very often that mom lost a card game - lady luck seemed always to be on her side. She was a fan of Kismet, a dice game to which she developed her own set of rules - needless to say - rules that could change depending on the roll of the dice! Isla Johnson, Mom, Grannie and GG - you have enriched not just our lives but the lives of many others. From Lynn, Sandra, Kurt and Tim and their spouses, children and grandchildren all we can say is we are grateful and we know you can now forever rest in peace with our Lord God. __________________________________________________





