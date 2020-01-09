Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULLION. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

JULLION: Mr. Guy Jullion resident of Edam, SK passed away with family by his side at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 69 years. Vigil of Prayer was held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Hippolyte Roman Catholic Church in Vawn, SK. Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Edam Community Centre both with Reverend Father Barry Tkatchuk as celebrant. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Guy Jullion may be directed to the BUH Foundation Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8 or the 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 2R3. Guy is lovingly remembered by his wife Emily of 41 years, Daughter Angela (Mike) Weber their children Mia, Kobi and Klay; Son, Joel (Cindy) their children, Bram and Rylee; Son, Adam (Lindsey) their children, Charley and Grae; Son, Brett (Cassie) their children Bentley and Vienna; Daughter Jenna (Jason) Nash their children Harper and Wren. His three brothers, Denis (Cami), Marc (Carlys), Mike (Shelley); sisters, Paulette (Lenny) Blais, Nicole (Al) Babiuk; brothers-in-law, Robert Delaire (Darlene), Roger Delaire, John Delaire, sisters-in-law, Donna Gratton, Carolyn (Terry) Tait, Corinne Delaire (Herb), Darlene (Cory) Rewerts; Numerous nieces and nephews. Guy was predeceased by his parents Charles Jullion and Agnes Jullion Wilkinson, his stepfather Neil Wilkinson; his sister Jocelyn Grismer, brother-in-law Gary Grismer; and his father- and mother-in-law Clarence & Muriel Delaire. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







