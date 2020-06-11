Katzell: Our Rosemarie Katzell (Nee Challis) ended her journey in this life on Monday May 18, 2020. In January 2020, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer. Treatment was not a viable option. Together, she and Dad courageously decided to live the next few months as normally as possible. Her last days were spent at home, surrounded by love, family & friends. Through pain and heartache she remained playful, loving, and caring for others. This was her, this was her life. She insisted people know her position in battle was never in jeopardy: "I did not lose my battle with cancer. I am victorious in Christ". Mom was born in Regina October 9, 1945. She moved around quite a bit with her family living in multiple homes in Regina, Swift Current and England. Mom's family finally settled down, when she was 12, in North Battleford where she would soon meet the love of her life, Ivan. Mom and Dad began dating in 1959 and were married 5 years later on August 22, 1964. They began to grow their family shortly after when Candy was born in 1965, followed by Christopher in 1968, Darren in 1970 and Cindy in 1972. Throughout this time, Mom worked as a typesetter for The News Optimist. She remained here until 1990 when she quit to start her own business, KopyKatz Typesetting, in their home. In the fall of 73, Mom started attending St. Pauls Anglican church by the prompting of her daughter Candy. This started the life changing journey for our family and the personal relationship that mom enjoyed until her last breath, when Christ invited her to join Him in heaven. In the late 90s, Mom became more involved with the ACW by joining the executive and helping to lead many successful banquets. She also became known as the "Pie Lady" selling hundreds and hundreds of homemade pies every fall with the help of her "Pie Making Society". As our matriarch, Mom taught us all the meaning of family, courage, strength, honour, love, compassion and acceptance. She and Dad opened their home to so many people over the years who needed a safe harbour, a bed or just a meal. No one was ever turned away, only ever invited in. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, Ivan and their four children, Daughter Candy (Vernon) Roger and their children grandson Michael (Louise Gallant) Roger and Allie and Maximus, grandson Matthew (Robin) Roger and Nathaniel, Zoe, Gianna, and Audrey, granddaughter Nicole (Andrew) Taylor and Ethan, Elizabeth, and Rylan. Son Chris Katzell, Son Darren (Marquelle)Katzell and their children grandson William (Natasha Kohl) Katzell and Dominic, Alexus, Aiden, Lukas, Summer, and Shayce, granddaughters Tyana and Jaidyn, and grandson Jace, Daughter Cindy Hoffart and her children grandson Zachary and Chance Katzell, grandson Andrew Hoffart, and granddaughter April Hoffart. her mother Peggy Challis, brother's Bob (Shawn) Challis, Roy (Donna) Challis, sister-in-law Lorraine Kilpatrick, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosemarie was laid to rest in North Battleford City Cemetery during a private family service on May 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Bob McKay of Battlefords Funeral Service. Donations on Rosemarie's behalf may be made to Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation (Palliative Care) Box 1358 North Battleford, S9A 3L8 and St. Paul's Anglican Church Building Fund 1302-99th St North Battleford, S9A 0P8. __________________________________________________







