KIVIMAA: It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Irene Kivimaa announce her passing on March 28, 2020 at the Battlefords Union Hospital, with family by her side at the age of 76 years. Due to the current affairs, a celebration of life will take place at a later date, time and place to be determined. Condolences may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020