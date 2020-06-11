KLASSEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLASSEN: Herman Henry, was born January 26, 1930, Laird, SK and passed away May 25, 2020, Saskatoon, SK at the age of 90 years. A Family Graveside Service was held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hoffnungsfelder Mennonite Cemetery, Glenbush, SK with Reverend Don Unger officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are considered "All those who shared in Herman's life". The casket bearers were Ron, Robert, Dave, Lloyd, Michael and Rochelle Klassen. Memorial Donations may be made to Gideon's International in Canada as tokens of remembrance in memory of Herman Klassen. Herman is lovingly remembered by his children: Ron (Serena) of Sandwith, SK, Rob of Delisle, SK, Dave (Debby) of Osoyoos, BC and Lloyd (Eileen) of Edmonton, AB, daughters-in-law: Darlene Klassen of Saskatoon, SK and Sharon Roney of Wakaw, SK, grandchildren: Renee (Braden) Pound and children, Sam, Lauren, Michael (Melissa) Klassen and children, Jade, Jasmin, Becky (Ian) MacLaurin and children, Kyle, Erin, Cody, Rochelle (Evan) Klassen and child, Nolan, Emily (Tyson) Friend and child, Olivia, Kendell Olkanych, child, Karly (Jason) children, Caden & Brady, Tiegan, Tyson, Jenna, Jadon, Nathan, and Alyssa, his sister, Louise Epp of Saskatoon, SK, sister-in-law, Helen Klassen of Rosthern, SK also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by: his wife, Pauline Klassen, his parents, Martin and Lisette Klaassen, his son, Tim, his brothers, Edgar Klassen and Benno (Lillian) Klaassen, his sister, Magdalene (Art) Epp and his brother-in-law, Clarence Epp. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Mark Muir, Funeral Director, Spiritwood (306-883-3500).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beau Lac Funeral Home - Spiritwood
113 6th Street West
Spiritwood, SK S0J 2M0
(306) 883-3500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved