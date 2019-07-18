KOHL

Obituary

KOHL: Mr. Grant Kohl of Glenbush, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with his family by his side. Grant is lovingly remembered by his wife, Rosanne; children, Lacey (Cory) - Sanade and Jaslene, Garett (Janaya) - Mia, Kassey - Nixon and Mataya, Colton (Danni), Keysha (Dylan), Paynton, Ty, Madison and Sidnee; mother, Elfrieda Kohl; and mother-in-law, Vera Bollinger. He was predeceased by his father, Glen Kohl and father-in-law, Gordon Bollinger. There will be a private family celebration of Grant's life. Memorial donations may be made to the of Saskatchewan 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 2R3. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nicole Welford of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 18 to July 25, 2019
