KRENN: Mrs. Georgina Krenn passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the St.Pauls Hospital in Saskatoon at the age of 61 years. A special thanks to the palliative care team for taking such good care of her. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Georgina Krenn may be made to the charity of a donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium.



Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
