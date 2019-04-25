Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAMBIE. View Sign Obituary

James William Lambie, 83, of East Peoria, IL passed away at 12:05 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 28, 1935 in Bartonville, IL to James and Grace Hariet (Knott) Lambie. Surviving are his daughter Jodi (Chris) White of Germantown Hills; grandchildren Ryan (Abby) White, Jeffrey (Samantha) White, and Tyler White all of East Peoria and Kyle White of Germantown Hills; great-grandchildren Adalynn, Braedyn, Oliver, and Emmett White and Savannah Bolen; and sister Ruth (Roy) Danz of Livingston, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Brian K. Lambie. Jim had a love of farming. He could often be found running a variety of equipment from his Kabota Zero Turn lawnmower, his Ford Backhoe, his Ford tractor, or his latest toy, a 1950s D4 Bulldozer. Finding a reason to play in the dirt was never a problem. Planting pumpkins, corn, and melons often kept him busy but should he find the fields all taken care of, there was always brush to be cleared. Jim was an United States Army Veteran. He served as a Private First Class in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in April of 1964. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1115 in Spring Bay, IL. Jim owned and operated Millpoint Park, Inc. He took over the business from his father and later brought his daughter, Jodi, into the business. He was very passionate about family and legacy. Each of Jim's grandchildren had the opportunity to work for the business and their determination and unprecedented work ethic are thanks in large part to him. Jim loved to drive and travel. He traveled to Canada and would take an annual trip to Alaska every July and always remembered to bring back Harley shirts for all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Love was never something that anyone in this family ever went without. James did not define family only by blood ties. He took great care in supporting all of his friends and family in anyway he could. He will truly be missed and always remembered. Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside burial of ashes will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Spring Bay Cemetery with military rites accorded and Jerry Harr officiating. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the American Legion Post 1115 in Spring Bay. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 1115, 500 Legion Lane, East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019

