LESSARD: It is with sadness the family of Lloyd Lessard announce his passing Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Villa Pascal at the age of 89 years. A Come and Go Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and dates will be announced when confirmed. Lloyd is survived by his son: Neil (Shari) Lessard, children Kyle and Kelsie, son Andrew Lessard; and Sister Myrtle Lawrence. He is predeceased by his wife Mary Lessard, parents Frank and Anna, and brothers Raymond, Maurice and George. The family would like to thank Dr. Campbell and the staff at Villa Pascal for all of their care and compassion. Memorial donations in memory of Lloyd Lessard may be directed to the Villa Pascal- Building Fund 1301 113th St North Battleford, SK S9A 3K1 or 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, SK S4P 2R3. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.







