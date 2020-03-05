Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Levasseur. View Sign Obituary

Levasseur: Lillian of Edam, Sask. Passed away at the Lady Minto Health Care Centre in Edam, Sask. On Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the age of 98. Lillian is survived by daughter Doris Forysth, Son Ernie (Judy) Levasseur, Daughter Donna Baillargeon (Ben) Daughter Marilyn Beatch. 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 10 great geat grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband George Levasseur, his parents Charles & Marry, her parents Bill and Mabel Milnthorp, 4 brothers and 4 sisters, her grandson Bob, son-in-law Jim. The prayer Vigil was Sunday, Feb 9th at Christ the King Catholic Church, funeral service was conducted from the Edam/Vawn Playdium Feb 10 with Father Barry Tkachuk officiating. The Hymms sung were In the garden, The old ruggest cross, Beyond the sunset. A special song "You're my best friend" sung by Macey Levasseur. Active Pallbearers were her grandsons Brian, Mike, Jason, Lorne, Kevin, Shane, Lance, Kyle, Chance. McCaw Funeral Service administrated the funeral arrangements. Lillian Georgina Levasseur was born August 20, 1921 at Lady Minto Hospital in Edam. Her parents were William "Bill" and Mabel Minlthorp. Mom was the sixth child in a family of nine, having 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Mom was raised on her parents farm a few miles N.E of Edam, where she helped with all the farm chores as well as helping care for her younger siblings. As a young girl she really enjoyed acrobatics, and mom quite often told us of the time when she was at a concert and Mr.Hardcastle told her if she could bend over backwards and pick up a quarter from between her feet with her mouth she could have the quarter and she did. Mom started working away from home when she was 14 and later worked at Lady Minto Hospital as a cook. Mom met dad, George Levasseur when he worked at a neighbor's farm. Three years later, they were married on April 9, 1942 at Fairholme. They started their life together by travelling south to work as a couple, for farmers in Plato, McCrorie, and Lucky Lake areas. While there their daughter Doris was born in Eston. Later that year they returned to Edam where they rented land and a home N.E of Edam. In January 1946 their son Ernie was born. In 1947, they moved again to dad's parents farm in the Blackfoot SD. They were later blessed with 2 more daughters Donna and Marilyn. Mom and dad worked together on the farm. The kids remember there was no job off limits for mom and she would give her best never complaining often adding a little fun to the job. She wasn't the mom that needed gloves and a mask to clean out a chicken coop. mom was a good cook and everything they needed was grown in their garden or raised right on their own farm. If you head over to moms' house even now you will likely find some canning in the basement that she was still able to do, even in her 90's. She loved to sew and made many nice things for her children. Doris remembers a little green plush coat her mom had made for her from the cover of the old car seats that dad had taken apart. This was not a louis Vuitton but a Lillie Vuitton design. In the summer we always enjoyed the Jack fish stampede and the North Battleford fair. Once when Ernie was little he ran away from home and everyone was frantic looking for him. Our neighbor came accross him curled in a ball in the wheat field sound asleep. Even up to the last time Ernie left mom at the care home, he would say "I am going to run away now mom." The only change is now he was running back to work and not to have a sleep in the wheat feild. All us children started our school at Blackfoot School District. One day the phone rang at the school, mom needed help as a dog was in the chicken coop killing all her chickens. The teacher along with Doris and Ernie headed home and after several shots and a bonk over the head with a 2x4 the BADGER met its waterloo. In 1958 dad purchased the Massey Harris dealership (Levasseurs) in Edam. They then moved their family into town. In 1960 they purchased the lumber yard. Mom then learned bookkeeping and took pride in her skills. She continued to do the books for more than 40 years. They also continued to farm along with their business. Once when dad was taking off the crop, mom found herself stuck on top of the grain bin as the ladder had blown down. Mom waved frantically at dad as he passed by on each round in there field right next to her, he waved back each time not realizing she could not get down. When he returned to the bins he told her he just thought she was being extra friendly. Mom and dad enjoyed traveling and their semi retirement spend their winters in Yuma. In 2001 dad passed away and mom lost her sole mate that day. Mom would continue to travel after dad was gone. For her 80th birthday she jetted off to Toronto to visit Lance. Then over the years she continued to travel to B.C, Hawaii, Chicago, Rotan and Cayman Islands. Marilyn and her boys enjoyed many memorable moments with grandma on these vacations. She always wanted to go higher and faster in everything she did. Not many people could say they had parasailed, or jet skied in the ocean at the age of 88. Mom loved nature, everything was beauitful to mom. She loved the lake and the ocean, and she would swim for hours on end. She loved trees and often claimed that her and her dad had planted several trees in the community. Mom was an artist and likely most people would have heard her say these words, "I painted that with these 2 little fingers" She could paint on anything and make it beautiful. her claim to fame is the fact that one of her paintings is hung in a museum in Montreal.She also loved music and especially loved to sing. She sang in the Edam Catholic Church choir for many years. Mom loved her birthday and all the large family gatherings to celebrate it. We remember her singing happy birthday to "me" "dear lily" and held out on blowing the candles out. She wanted to live to 100 but 98 celebtations were enjoyed. Mom was so thanful and appreciative of anything and escpecially of time everyone spent with her. She always wanted us to stay longer. Donna and Ben have good memories of when she stayed with them. it didn't matter where they took mom she always appreciated the adventure. Donna remembers visiting mom at the care home, when mom would notice they arrived she would clap her hands and her face would lighten up. She would say, "Did you come to see me?" do you know how happy I am to see you and then tell us how much she loved us. All of moms family also share this memory. Mom loved going for drives in the country and would count everything cattle, grain bins etc. Any spare minute mom had was spent doing word search puzzles and she was amazing at them even at 98 years. One night when dad was sick, he held Doris's hand and asked if she would look after mom for him. Doris feels she has done her best to keep her promise. Mom and dad were blessed with 4 children, 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Each had a special connection with grandma and a heart full of memories.Our world was a better place because of mom, she will be missed everyday. Mom is now reunited with dad, and we will forever hold our memories close to our heart until we meet again. Card of thanks. A special thank you to all their members of Lillians family who took part in the service, the pallbearers, candle lighters, cross bearer, readers, eulogy, the offering and collection of pictures and music for the slide show. A sincere thank you to McCaws for their guidance and patience during this sad time, to Father Barry for the prayer Vigil and funeral service. To Bev Meikle and the Edam community choir for the beautiful music and the CWL ladies for a lovely lunch. thank you to everyone for the cards, phone calls, flowers and consolences sent to our family.Thank you also for donations in moms memory. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________





