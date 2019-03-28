Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Anna LIVINGSTON. View Sign

LIVINGSTON: Beatrice Anna B. (nee McAMMOND) died March 14, 2019 at Battleford's District Care Centre, the same home that lovingly cared for her late husband, Erwin. Due to an onset of dementia, Beatrice became a resident of Pioneer Lodge and then Points West in Lloydminster, SK from 2011 to 2018. Beatrice is survived by her sister, Margarette; her children, Kirk (Ruth), Dean (Deanna ), and Marj; her grandchildren, Bronwyn (Wade), Graeme, Kylee-Anne, Lynmara, William (Melaine), Aimee, Chantay (Mike), Jeannette (Shaun), Christa (Mike), Kendra (Evan), Danielle (Owen), Lyndsey, Simon, Abbey (Chris), Kimberley (Zac), Carleen, and Craig (Pam); and over 20 great-grandchildren. Beatrice was born on January 5, 1920 near Herschel, SK. At 15 years of age, Bea left home to work on her brother Bob's farm outside of Meadow Lake, SK. She met Erwin Livingston during this time and on July 14th, 1947, Bea and Erwin were married in a double ceremony with his brother Norman and her sister Margarette. They gave birth to daughter, Margaret Ella in 1949. Their ministry took them to Penzance, Maxwell, and Viscount, SK. In October 1961, they moved to Sharon Schools in North Battleford, where they met two orphaned boys who needed a home. Kirk and Dean were brought into the family along with Carmen and Marj. Beatrice remained at Sharon Schools for nearly fifty years, even after Erwin passed on in 2006. She was loving, caring, and hard working, much loved as a daughter, sister, wife, mom, and grandmother many times over. To everyone, she was known as Auntie Bea or Sister Livingston, and was recognized as a true "Mother in Israel," who cared more for the condition of people's hearts than material things. Services for Beatrice was held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sharon Tabernacle – Airport Road, North Battleford, SK. Interment took place at the City Cemetery for family only. Memorial Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society of Canada





Beatrice Anna B. (nee McAMMOND) died March 14, 2019 at Battleford's District Care Centre, the same home that lovingly cared for her late husband, Erwin. Due to an onset of dementia, Beatrice became a resident of Pioneer Lodge and then Points West in Lloydminster, SK from 2011 to 2018. Beatrice is survived by her sister, Margarette; her children, Kirk (Ruth), Dean (Deanna ), and Marj; her grandchildren, Bronwyn (Wade), Graeme, Kylee-Anne, Lynmara, William (Melaine), Aimee, Chantay (Mike), Jeannette (Shaun), Christa (Mike), Kendra (Evan), Danielle (Owen), Lyndsey, Simon, Abbey (Chris), Kimberley (Zac), Carleen, and Craig (Pam); and over 20 great-grandchildren. Beatrice was born on January 5, 1920 near Herschel, SK. At 15 years of age, Bea left home to work on her brother Bob's farm outside of Meadow Lake, SK. She met Erwin Livingston during this time and on July 14th, 1947, Bea and Erwin were married in a double ceremony with his brother Norman and her sister Margarette. They gave birth to daughter, Margaret Ella in 1949. Their ministry took them to Penzance, Maxwell, and Viscount, SK. In October 1961, they moved to Sharon Schools in North Battleford, where they met two orphaned boys who needed a home. Kirk and Dean were brought into the family along with Carmen and Marj. Beatrice remained at Sharon Schools for nearly fifty years, even after Erwin passed on in 2006. She was loving, caring, and hard working, much loved as a daughter, sister, wife, mom, and grandmother many times over. To everyone, she was known as Auntie Bea or Sister Livingston, and was recognized as a true "Mother in Israel," who cared more for the condition of people's hearts than material things. Services for Beatrice was held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sharon Tabernacle – Airport Road, North Battleford, SK. Interment took place at the City Cemetery for family only. Memorial Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society of Canada www.alzheimers.ca 1-800-616-8816. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). ___________________________________________________ Funeral Home The Battlefords Funeral Service

338 4th Avenue North

Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7

(306) 446-4200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close