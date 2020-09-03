MACKINNON:
It is with profound sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and friend. Neil James MacKinnon was born April 15, 1938 at Edam SK., and passed away July 13, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Neil will forever be loved, remembered and cherished by, his wife of 49 years, Fay, his daughter Heather MacKinnon and her husband Jason Dean, his son Douglas and his wife Shelley MacKinnon; also three grandsons who were the apples of his eye: Jack and Henry Mackinnon and Seger Dean. Neil also leaves to mourn a host of extended family member near and far. Neil was predeceased by his parents John Craig (Jack) MacKinnon, and Eliza Currie MacKinnon, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private family Celebration of Life was held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Friday July 17th, 2020 with Rev. George Yando as officiant. Heather MacKinnon shared a celebration of memories. Pallbearers were David Cashmore, Garth Fisk, Gordan Fisk, Norman Lepage, Dwayne Oborowsky, Sever Rose. An Interment was followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with family, friends and former colleagues. Memorials can be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church 1401 - 98th Street, The BUH Foundation, Northwest Hockey Development Fund. Arrangements were entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Condolences can be sent to eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca CARD OF THANKS
There are never enough words to express the continued love, support and appreciation during the unexpected loss of a loved family member. We would like to say Thank-You for the kind words, all the visits, the many text messages and Social Media Messages, phone calls, the expression of flowers, the thoughtful cards, the delicious meals, and to the generous donations bestowed in memory of Neil. Thank you to the 911 operator for your ability to present calmness in an emergency along with your guidance and knowledge; the EMT's from WPD ambulance for their excellent response time in attending to Neil and providing the medical care he required. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and other hospital medical and non-medical staff at the BUH Emergency and Intensive Care Unit, for the exceptional care provided to Neil and heartfelt support to us, his family. Special thank-you to Trevor Watts and the staff at Eternal Memories Funeral Service for their assistance, kindness and professionalism. Sincerely, The Neil MacKinnon Families. (Fay, Heather, Jason and Seger, Douglas, Shelley, Jack and Henry)