MACLEOD: In Loving Memory of Doris Lorraine MacLeod "Laurie", born September 17, 1953 at Wilkie, SK., passed away August 13, 2019 in Battleford, SK. Left to cherish Laurie's memories are her loving mother, Ginny Gendall; her children, Breanna (Colton) Hancock, Jess Snyder (Mercedez Amos), McKayla Snyder (Tyler Bohse); her grandson, Oxly Bohse; Aunty, Marion Keebaugh; numerous cousins and family friends. Laurie is predeceased by her father, Ed Gendall; grandparents, Walter & Anna Gendall, Catherine & Nielie MacInnes. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vital Roman Catholic Church, Battleford, SK with Fr. Sebastian Kunnath, Celebrant. Cross Bearer was McKayla Snyder. Candle Bearers were Breanna & Colton Hancock. Shared Memories were given by Ron Spence. My name is Ron Spence and I have been extremely fortunate to be able to have Laurie as a great friend for many years And I am humbled to be asked to do her eulogy today. Laurie always liked pushing me a little out of my comfort zone so I know she is smiling knowing I am way out of my comfort zone standing in front of you today Laurie was born Sept 17/1953 in Wilkie, SK to proud parents Ed and Ginny Gendall. Laurie attended Clone school till grade 6 and then McLurg school in Wilkie from grade 7 thru grade 12 graduation. Laurie was active in school activities but her true love was horses not much of a surprise if you knew her parents. So she was always in a hurry to get home to ride and train. Laurie spent 6 years as a supervisor at Fort Battleford but training and showing quarter horses fast became her full time job. Laurie showed in many different events but fast became a force in the reining ring. She had a passion for this event and it showed. And when she was not riding she was with her constant shadow Blue. Her black GSD. If Laurie was not in the saddle Blue was glued to her side. I spent countless hours around Blue and to this day he still makes me a little nervous. In 1981 Ed and Ginny built a beautiful indoor riding arena at the farm and Laurie had a new home and increased passion to train. In 1983 she and her horse Sonita qualified for the AQHA world show in Oklahoma in reining. And a side note about her horse, she had bought her a few years prior from one of the top trainers in the business. And the reason she was for sale was Sonita had bucked him off 3 times. But one of Lauries talents weather you were man or horse was the ability to understand your flaws and knew just how to get the most out of you. And she got 110 percent out of this mare that physically was not built to do the things she was doing. The world show started with 53 reiners with 2 of the 53 were woman. At this time woman competed but were not expected or given much chance to win. Laurie made it to the final round of 15 which put her horses name in the Greatest horse of the world record book. And when all was said and done she finished 7th in the world. And all things being equal probably deserved to be higher. That was her highlight for sure. And on Mar 8/91 she had another highlight, the birth of her first child Breanna followed by Jess on Dec 28/93 and McKayla July 21st/97. It was heartwarming to see how she made the transition from showing to being a mother. I am not sure how young they were when they started riding but I know they had not been walking long. And in true Laurie fashion her kids had a love for horses and animals in general. They had their own petting zoo for a lot of years. All 3 kids became very accomplished riders and Laurie spent countless hours making sure they did things the right way. Breanna still shows on the quarter horse circuit and is an amazing rider and trainer in her own right. Laurie was always so proud of her kids accomplishments. I see some familiar horse show faces today and I think we are partially responsible for Laurie being such a good parent. Ed and Ginnys trailer was always a popular stopping place after a long day of showing. Laurie was always the voice of reason and not mentioning any names but some of us benefited greatly by Lauries constant guidance. Laurie became a 4h leader and for years hauled her own kids to horse shows and coached many very lucky 4h kids. And in her spare time she was a big part of the Therapeutic riding program for the disabled. I still can see her suburban coming down the road and I knew there would be no less than 3 kids and maybe a dog or a cat as well. And then if any time was left there was getting kids to highland dancing,music and singing lessons. They were a busy crew for sure. I have lots of memories with Laurie, Ginny and Ed, but a couple kind of stand out. At one of the many clinics at the arena the house was always full of people. I remember I walked in and Breanna would have been about 2 years old and saw me and came running,arms out to me saying Dad, Dad. The people that knew me had a good laugh and the ones that did not I guess it made for some interesting conversation. Laurie was never one for wasting a lot of words. But she could pat you on the back and kick your butt sometimes in the same sentence. One winter I helped her ride colts and a lot of them. And as it goes some were just junk. I remember asking her why we would waste our time on some of these colts and she said it was our job to make something out of them because anyone can ride a good horse and this was our way of keeping these horses out of the meat pen. She was on a much higher plane than I was on because all that I could think of was well my dog has to eat too. I remember on day getting horses ready to ride I asked Laurie if the one I had, had any buck in him. She just walked out of the barn and said throw your leg over him and let me know. That was classic Laurie. One of the great things about Laurie was she never changed. If she was walking out of the world show ring or mucking one of her kids stalls at a local show her demeanor was always the same. You could always count on Laurie being Laurie. The last few years Laurie was faced with some new challenges and as always she took everything in stride and did her best. She kept that gleam in her eyes and warm smile on her face. And even when she could no longer talk her eyes and her kung fu grip on your hand let you know she knew you were there. My daughter mentioned the other day that she remembers every time Ginny and Laurie would come into the grocery store where she worked Laurie would always give her the biggest hug ever. Laurie touched a lot of peoples lives and we are all better people because of it. And then just as life goes when times are tough and dark something great happens. On July 20th, which just happens to be Ginnys birthday McKayla gave birth to a healthy baby boy and Laurie was a grandma and Ginny is now a great grandma. And I can only imagine how Laurie proud she must be. I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to call Laurie a friend. She was always there if I needed a hand or support no questions asked. The older I get I realize friends like her don't come around often. Laurie had a vast number of friends from all walks of life. To know her was to like her. But the acorn does not fall far from the tree. I was always amazed no matter where we went Ed and Ginny always knew a good portion of the people there. I heard a saying that its not what you take when you leave this world behind you, Its what you leave behind you when you go. And Laurie left behind a mountain of friends and an amazing family that was at her side to the end. Laurie must have been so proud of the way her family was there for her and her every need. And it was so fitting because if the tables were turned she would have been there for all of us. Laurie was a great example of how to be a true friend, great mom and the selfless sacrifices you make for family. And by watching Ginny she had a great teacher. I am not sure what Lauries schedule is like these days but I guarantee she is laying down some amazing reining patterns. And of Course Ed is ringside making sure she is doing things right. And for sure she is spending a lot of quiet time by her new favorite wishing tree. Liturgy Of The Word: 1st Reading: Wisdom 4: 7-15 - Breanna Hancock; Psalm: "The Lord Is My Shepherd"; 2nd Reading: Romans 8: 31b-35 & 37-39 - McKayla Snyder; Gospel: John 14: 1-6 - Fr. Sebastian Kunnath; General Intercessions: Debbie McGowan. Music Ministry: Organist - Joan Harrison & St. Vital Choir. Urn Bearer was Jess Snyder. Memorials are requested to Battlefords Humane Society, P.O. Box 645, North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7 or to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301 - 2550 - 12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Condolences can be sent to







Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Interment was at the Rockhaven Cemetery, Rockhaven, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).

