Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSH. View Sign

MARSH : Bernadette Marie Marsh passed away at the Riverside Health Complex, Turtleford, Saskatchewan on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Bernadette is survived by: her sons, Clint (Carolyn), Vince (Dawn), Cole and daughter-in-law, Lynn; her grandchildren, Joe, Paul (Jen), Sam, Ken (Kiana), Keegan, Brett, Greg, Danielle (Andrew), Stephanie, Adam, and Dawson; her seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dorothy Johnson, Gerry Ramstead, Jim, Lena (Rod) McArthur, Lee (Jenny), Adeline (Flo) Petre, Helen (Gary) Carnell, and Julie; her brother-in-law, John Wicker; her sister-in-law, Anne (Hawk); numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Bob Kenderdine. Bernadette was predeceased by: her husband Edward "Buck"; her son, Bruce; her sister, Terry Wildeman; her brother, Charles; her sisters-in-law, Cathy Aubin and Barb Wicker; and her brothers-in-law, Roy Ramstead and Danny Joe Marsh. The Funeral Service for Bernadette was conducted from Turtleford Baptist Church, Turtleford, Saskatchewan on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm CST with Pastor Brad Collins officiating. The eulogy was presented by Clint Marsh. The hymn sung was, "The Rugged Old Cross" accompanied by pianist, Bethany Collins. The special music was, "Amazing Grace", "Flowers for Mama", and "Go Rest High on that Mountain". The pallbearers were Paul Marsh, Greg Aultman, Keegan Marsh, Kenny Marsh, Adam Marsh, and Dawson Marsh. Interment was held at Mervin Cemetery, Mervin, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to Turtleford Hospital Auxiliary Inc. or the donor's charity of choice. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks ~ The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all of the staff at the Riverside Health Complex for their compassionate care of Mom during her stay there. Thanks also to Joel McCaw and the staff of McCaw's Funeral Service for handling all of the arrangements and helping to make a very difficult time a little easier. Thank you to Pastor Brad Collins for his words and Bethany Collins for sharing her musical talents and of course the Baptist Church ladies for the lunch. Special thanks to her grandsons that acted as pall bearers. Thanks to all those who sent cards and messages, phone calls, flowers, donations and food to the house. We all appreciate your thoughtfulness. __________________________________________________





: Bernadette Marie Marsh passed away at the Riverside Health Complex, Turtleford, Saskatchewan on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Bernadette is survived by: her sons, Clint (Carolyn), Vince (Dawn), Cole and daughter-in-law, Lynn; her grandchildren, Joe, Paul (Jen), Sam, Ken (Kiana), Keegan, Brett, Greg, Danielle (Andrew), Stephanie, Adam, and Dawson; her seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Dorothy Johnson, Gerry Ramstead, Jim, Lena (Rod) McArthur, Lee (Jenny), Adeline (Flo) Petre, Helen (Gary) Carnell, and Julie; her brother-in-law, John Wicker; her sister-in-law, Anne (Hawk); numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Bob Kenderdine. Bernadette was predeceased by: her husband Edward "Buck"; her son, Bruce; her sister, Terry Wildeman; her brother, Charles; her sisters-in-law, Cathy Aubin and Barb Wicker; and her brothers-in-law, Roy Ramstead and Danny Joe Marsh. The Funeral Service for Bernadette was conducted from Turtleford Baptist Church, Turtleford, Saskatchewan on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm CST with Pastor Brad Collins officiating. The eulogy was presented by Clint Marsh. The hymn sung was, "The Rugged Old Cross" accompanied by pianist, Bethany Collins. The special music was, "Amazing Grace", "Flowers for Mama", and "Go Rest High on that Mountain". The pallbearers were Paul Marsh, Greg Aultman, Keegan Marsh, Kenny Marsh, Adam Marsh, and Dawson Marsh. Interment was held at Mervin Cemetery, Mervin, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to Turtleford Hospital Auxiliary Inc. or the donor's charity of choice. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks ~ The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all of the staff at the Riverside Health Complex for their compassionate care of Mom during her stay there. Thanks also to Joel McCaw and the staff of McCaw's Funeral Service for handling all of the arrangements and helping to make a very difficult time a little easier. Thank you to Pastor Brad Collins for his words and Bethany Collins for sharing her musical talents and of course the Baptist Church ladies for the lunch. Special thanks to her grandsons that acted as pall bearers. Thanks to all those who sent cards and messages, phone calls, flowers, donations and food to the house. We all appreciate your thoughtfulness. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close