MATERI: Mr. David Materi passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 51 years. A Come and Go Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. from the Air Cadet's Hall in North Battleford, SK. David Materi was est. May 1, 1968. He grew up in North Battleford but spent a lot of time in Metinota at the lake with his siblings and cousins. At the age of 16, David met his soulmate, Sherry. She was his life, as he was hers. They married on June 11, 1988. Kylie was born, and then along came Jessie. David loved to travel and go to concerts. He enjoyed boating and tubing at the lake with his kids. Other hobbies included playing the trumpet, throwing darts, playing slo-pitch, and he was also an avid gamer. David worked hard to provide for his family. Helping his community was important to him and he always encouraged people to be their best. Whether it was building up his daughters' and wife's confidence or being a sounding board and sage advice giver to his sons-in-law, he was always there when you needed him. He was a friend and a mentor, and he meant so much to so many people. David's biggest passion was his grandchildren. His eyes completely lit up at the site of them. They brought so much joy and laughter into his life. Always in our hearts: Sherry, Jessie, Trevor, Caleb, Kylie, Brent, Khloe, Tabitha, Levi, Damien, Colton, Heidi, Family & Friends. "If you want to live life on your own terms, you gotta be willing to crash and burn." - Mötley Crüe "Primal Scream" Memorial donations in memory of Mr. David Materi may be directed to International Association of Fire Fighters - Local 1756, Local Charities - 902-104th St North Battleford, SK S9A 1N2. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







