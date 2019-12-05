MCAVOY: It is with great sadness the family of Mrs. Joan McAvoy announce her passing Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital at the age of 73 years. Funeral Service was held Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kunnath as celebrant. Interment will be held at a later date. Joan is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband Murray McAvoy; son William 'Bill' (Jeannine) McAvoy; daughter Twila (Darcy) Sallis; grandchildren: Kylie Roth, Will Gabriel, Kennedy Gabriel, Dylan (Bailey) Gabriel, Shalan Nykiforuk, Taylor Nykiforuk, Ariana McAvoy; great-grandchildren: Allie Roth, Blake Roth, Gage Harasewich and Linus Gabriel; brothers: Dennis, Adrian, Ernie, Jim, Ray, Pat, Albert, Paul & Victor Schwab; sisters: Theresia Link, Susan Zaychkowsky & Rita Meckling. She is predeceased by her father Joseph Wendlyn Schwab; mother Rita Boire; sister Marie Demkiew and brother Bob Schwab. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Joan McAvoy may be directed to the Battlefords Union Hospital designate to the Palliative Care PO Box 1358 North Battleford, SK, S9A 3L8. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019