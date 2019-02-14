Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MCMURPHY. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Joseph Marshall McMurphy, born February 17, 1944 at Maidstone, SK., passed away February 1, 2019 in Edam, SK. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Trudy; children: Shawn - Jade & Jackson, Joanne (Jeff) Chan; (†Troy) - Denise McMurphy (Dean Horn) - Nikki, Amber & Miranda; brother, Drake (Kathie) McMurphy; in-laws, Shirley Price (Dave Rodh), Ron Price (Sharon), Terry Price, Kelly (Julie) Price; one cousin Esther who he considered as a sister & her husband Alvin Knapp 'Curly'; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many great friends. Predeceased by his parents Joe & Helen McMurphy; son Troy; Brother-in-law Bob Price; Sister-in-law Brenda Price; Trudy's parents Art & Margaret Price. Funeral Service was held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Edam Community Centre, Edam, SK with The Rev. Canon Donald Skinner officiating. Eulogy was given by Martin Smith . Shared Special Memories were by Drake McMurphy, Nikki, Amber & Miranda McMurphy. Music: See You Again - Carrie Underwood; Picture Of You - Johnny Reid and Forever Country - Artist's of Then, Now, Forever. Honorary Pallbearers were Art (Sue) Esquirol, Raymond (Judy)Thom, Lawrence (Judy) Carignan, Garry (Elaine) Poole, Roger (Betty Anne) Kraft, Gloria Smith and Martin Smith. Urn Bearer was Shawn McMurphy. Memorial Donations are requested to Children's Hospital, Saskatoon, SK, Trust Fund - Lady Minto Resident Fund, Edam, SK or to the Edam 1st Responders. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Battlefords Funeral Service. Card of Thanks The family of Joe McMurphy would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all their dear friends and family for their visits, phone calls, messages of sympathy, bringing food to the house, beautiful flowers, cards and memorial donations in Joe's memory. You have touched us deeply with your kindness, love and support after Joe's unexpected passing. Special thanks to Reverend Canon Donald Skinner for his comforting words both before and during the service; Martin Smith for the eulogy; Drake McMurphy for sharing his special memories of his brother; Nikki, Amber and Miranda McMurphy for sharing their special memories of "Grampa Joe"; the honorary pallbearers; Kevin Blanchette for producing the wonderful tribute to Joe through his powerpoint presentation; Robert MacKay of the Battlefords Funeral Service for his professional services and more importantly his compassion; the R.M. of Turtle River and Village of Edam councils and Administrators for their tremendous support and for providing and serving the lunch; the Edam 1st Responders; the nurses at COPS in BUH for always brightening up Joe's day whenever he was there; and to all our family and friends that came from near and far in the frigid weather to attend the service. Your thoughtfulness and kindness will remain in our hearts forever. Trudy McMurphy. Shawn, Jade and Jackson McMurphy. Jeff and Joanne Chan. Denise, Nikki, Amber and Miranda McMurphy. Drake and Kathie McMurphy. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019

