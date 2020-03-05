MICHAUD

Obituary

MICHAUD: Betty Edith Michaud of Battleford, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at the Battleford's District Care Centre at the age of 86 years. Betty was born on July 4th, 1933 to Clayton and Lottie Kidd in Melfort, Saskatchewan. She spent many wonderful years married to Lionel Michaud and with their ten children. Betty is lovingly remembered by her children Darlene (Blake) Michaud, Janice (Richard) Wouters, Brian Michaud, Bill (Sharon) Michaud, Michelle (Mike) Neidig, Corinne (Tim) Michaud, Bernie (Shawna) Michaud, and Sheldon (Danielle) Michaud; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister Janet Samida; sister-in-law Marge Kidd; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Betty is predeceased by her husband Lionel Michaud; her sons Brent Michaud and Barry Michaud; brother Don Kidd; brother-in-law Lorne Samida; and parents Clayton and Lottie Kidd. Donations in honor of Betty may be made to the , 2 – 630 45th Street west, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7L 5W9, www.cancer.ca, or to a charity of your choice. Funeral services for Betty will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home (306) 445-2418.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
