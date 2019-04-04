Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOORE. View Sign

MOORE: Clifford Leonard Moore was born January 19, 1936 in the North Battleford District, SK and passed away March 16, 2019 in North Battleford, SK with his family by his side; he was 83 years of age. Cliff is lovingly remembered by: his wife, Jean Moore of 52 years, his children Sharleen Moore (John Salamon) and their son Jesse, Edward "Ted" Moore, Kimberley Moore, Tyrel (Reshall) Moore and their children; Corbin, Ryker, Quinn, his siblings Lorne Moore, Lorraine (Tom) Deveries, sister-in-law, Cathy Dryhorub, brother-in-law Jim (Gail) Sinclair, also numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by: his parents Marjorie & Harold Moore, mother & father in law Isabel and Robert Sinclair, sister-in-law Liz Jensen, brother-in-laws: Bob Sinclair and Ron Dryhorub. The funeral service was held on Friday March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm from St.Pauls Anglican Church, North Battleford, SK with Rev, Trevor Malyon officiating, Sarah Whitbread was the pianist, Delores Beaulac read " So God Made A Farmer" and the Eulogy was given by Wilbert Fennig. Alan Nachtegaele, Jim Sinclair, Albert Vany, Wilbert Fennig, Willis Bossaer, Albert Craig and Stan Pyra were the Honorary Pallbearers, Gordon Craig, Gordon Finlayson, Danny Baxter, Gordon Moore, Rene Vany, and Mark Fennig served as Active Pallbearers. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Following the service, the family invited all in attendance for lunch and fellowship in the church hall. Memorial Donations may be made to Stars Air Ambulance, Battlefords District Care Center or to a charity of the donor's choice in memory of Clifford Moore as tokens of remembrance. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit





CARD OF THANKS The family of the late Clifford Moore would like to thank everyone for the cards, phone calls, food, flowers, visits, and donations made in memory of Clifford. Thanks to Rev. Trevor Malyon for the beautiful service and to Sarah Whitbread for playing the piano. The staff on Ward 4 at B.D.C.C. for the care provided during his stay, the staff at Battlefords Union Hospital in the ER and on third floor south for their excellent care. The ladies of St Paul's Anglican Church for the lovely lunch. Beau "Lac" Funeral Home of Spiritwood, SK for their compassion and excellent service at this difficult time. Jean Moore, Sharleen (John) and family, Ted, Kim, Tyrel(Reshall) and Family

113 6th Street West

Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0

(306) 883-3500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019

