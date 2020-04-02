MURPHY: It is with great sadness the family of William Joseph Francis Murphy, beloved husband of Lidya Murphy, resident of Aquadeo, SK., announce his passing on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Aquadeo, SK with family at his side. Left to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 53 years, Lidya – Aquadeo, SK; sons: Jay Murphy – partner Shelly – Portage la Prairie, MB and Shawn Murphy – partner Candy – Cochin, SK; granddaughters: Tawnie Murphy – children Jack & Liam, Linnea Murphy; sisters: Georgie & Bob Piatt, Jerry & Mike Williams, Jan Shepherd, Bob & Vi McCarty, Dorrie Murphy & Jim Wolfe, Debbie & Ron Higdon; brother-in-law Boris (Debra) Greniuk; many nieces, nephews & all our friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents Frank & Lillian and one sister, Angie Egert. He enjoyed watching sports, especially hockey. William and Lidya were married at Biggar, SK on August 12, 1967. Carpentry was his profession. He was gentle and laid back and loved his family. Holidays to Mexico were special times for Bill & Lidya, with the most recent this past December. May his memory be blessed among us. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of Bill's life to be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory are requested to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020