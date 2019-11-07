OBOROWSKY: In Loving Memory of Magdalena "Lena" Oborowsky, born September 27, 1924 at 5-38-26-W3rd, Denzil, SK., passed away October 25, 2019 in North Battleford, SK. Survived by: Sons: Wendlin (Donna) - Greg (Katie) - Jayden, Brooklyn & Layla, Danny (Nicole) - Jackson, Brody & Ella, Brendan (Robyn) - Caleb & Harper; Lawrence (Lori); Henry (Suzanne) - Jason (Michele) - Sidney & Carter, Kristan - Nolan & Taryn; Leonard (Cheryl) - Leanne (Corey) - Callie & Chase, Mike; Daughter, Agnes (Ken) - Denise (Fred) - Ryder, Hayden, Nyla, Jon (Lora) - Asher & Emerson. Predeceased by her husband, John Oborowsky; parents: Philip & Bulgaria Zerr; brothers: Tony (in infancy) & Frank; sisters: Katie & Florence. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the City of North Battleford Cemetery, North Battleford, SK with Deacon Ghislain Bellavance officiating. Active Pallbearers were Jon Zawada, Jason Oborowsky, Mike Oborowsky, Greg Oborowsky, Danny Oborowsky and Brendan Oborowsky. Memorials are requested to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes Association or to the Donor's Choice. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019