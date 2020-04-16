Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OBOROWSKY. View Sign Obituary

OBOROWSKY: Adam Phillip Oborowsky passed away at 85 years of age on April 7, 2020. Adam is survived by his two children- son Rodney (Roberta), and daughter Janet (John) and their two children, Jack and Luke. In addition he leaves behind his siblings, and many nieces and nephews and friends who knew him throughout the years. Adam succumbed to the challenges of dealing with advanced Parkinson's disease. He spent many brave years dealing with the challenges and opportunities the disease presented to him along the way. Adam will be best remembered as a unique human being who marched to his own drummer. As someone who enjoyed the outdoors, and in his later years, he preferred to live a life of quiet in the country where he appreciated mother nature's wonders and having room enough to engage in his pastimes. In his earlier years he looked forward to visiting with his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Adam's place was always a place where you could go to snowmobile, ride dirt bikes and just hang out, talk and learn about country living and the wonders of mechanics. Lots of joking and camaraderie took place over those times. Adam was a skilled mechanic by trade and enjoyed his day to day work "fixing" vehicles and machinery in between taking in the quiet and freshness of his surroundings. His quirky, dry sense of humor permeated most conversations during visits. He was a good neighbor and appreciated his neighbors' help as well (thanks Joseph for all you did to help out over the years). When younger, Adam loved to travel different areas of Canada and many enjoyed his storytelling upon his arrival home. Always colorful, and full of details! Many who knew him were entertained with those stories. He loved to dance and socialize in his own way. Adam was a hard worker who knew how to pace himself and took pride in being self-sufficient in all aspects of his life. He cherished the love of his mother and the guidance she provided throughout the years. His visits with her in Battleford were something he looked forward to. Adam had a heart of gold –actioned by those small gestures and things he did for people over his lifetime. A good soul who worked through life's challenges, he no doubt has left an impression on those who knew him. As he returns to his beloved mother nature, may the universe guide him to a restful, peaceful place.





Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020

