OUTWATER: Robert Charles born April 18, 1954 in Belleville Ontario went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 12, 2019 in Northbattleford Saskatchewan after a short battle with colon cancer. Son of the late Malcolm Earl Outwater and Chloris Estel (Steed). Dear brother to Brenda Lynn McEwen and brother-in-law Gordon McEwen both of Ingersoll Ontario. Nephew of Ellen Steed and the late Donald Steed, cousin of Tina, Robin, Ron, Doug, Carol, Roseanne, Diane, Donna, Sharon, Jeanie. Charlie's other uncles and Aunts that have gone before him include Aunt Marg, Aunt Evelyn, Aunt Marjorie, Uncle Fred Outwater, and Uncle Edgar Steed. Charlie will be sorrowful missed by his dear sweet girlfriend of over 35 years Violet Vahsistiwan of Northbattleford. Charlie will also be missed by the family that loved and cared so much for Charlie including Vonda and Brent Schell and her children Jarrett and Nathan Reis, Angelina Stilton, and Stephanie Reis of Northbattleford. Charlie loved swimming, old TV programs such as Star Trek and having pizza with Violet at Boston Pizza and of course eating KFC. When Charlie was younger he won many Gold Metals for swimming in the Special Olympics Most important he knew the Lord and he enjoyed going to Territorial Alliance Church where Pastor Keith befriended him. Friends will be received at the McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1-2 pm, with the funeral service at 2pm. Entombment to follow in Ingersoll Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations to the or St. Paul's Presbyterian Church (cheques accepted) would be appreciated. Personal condolences may be sent to





