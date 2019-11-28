PALMER: It is with great sadness the family of Violet Hazel Palmer, resident of North Battleford, SK, announce her passing Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Battlefords Union Hospital. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from Third Avenue United Church, 1301-102nd Street, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Dexter van Dyke officiating. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hazel's memory are requested to Third Avenue United Church, the Saskatoon Cancer Centre, 20 Campus Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7N 4H4 (please identify to cancer research) or to the charity of choice. Condolences may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service. (306-446-4200)
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019