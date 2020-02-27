PARKER: In Loving Memory of Mary Parker, born September 23, 1935 at Robinhood District, SK., passed away February 9, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one brother, Nick Shynkaruk, nieces, nephew. Predeceased by her parents, Steven & Maria Shynkaruk; sisters: Anne Shynkaruk, Dora Shynkaruk, Irene Peletier (Romeo); twin brother John Shynkaruk; sister-in-law Sharon Shynkaruk; niece Patty; nephew Steve. Family Gathering was held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at 'The Garden Chapel' – Battlefords Funeral Service North Battleford, SK. Active Pallbearers were Jeff Rumpf, Kyle Opperman, Marshall Parker, Peter Parker, Mathew Parker & Taylor Parker. Memorials are requested to Saskatoon Cancer Centre, 20 Campus Drive Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7N 4H4. Interment was at City Cemetery North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020