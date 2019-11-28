Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken PAROHL. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

PAROHL: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Ken Parohl announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 76 years. A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Paynton Gymnasium in Paynton, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Ken Parohl may be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or the charity of the donor's choice. Ken was born in MacLeod, Alberta, on November 28, 1942. His father was an airplane mechanic in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII and they continued to live at what is now Fort McLeod until 1945. After the war they would move to a farm at Lang, Saskatchewan and then later to Regina where they continued farming but this time on land of their own. Ken excelled at hockey and baseball and also began driving at the young age of seven. Driving would become a lifelong pastime. When his Dad was diagnosed with emphysema his parents sold the farm and bought an apartment building and home in Calgary. Just out of high school, Ken started working and met Nadine Foster at Calgary Power. They married and raised four children together, Marla, Charline, Ken Jr. and Joni. Ken worked for IBM Computers in Calgary then Winnipeg but he looked forward to family trips to the Groseth farm at Paynton hoping he would own land one day. In 1974 he quit his job and the family moved to Paynton. Soon after, they purchased 160 acres of land that had been the original homestead of Nadine's family. Ken worked away from home to make a living and then bought a backhoe. He practiced running the backhoe in the field until he figured it out and then started a business. One of his first jobs was digging his own basement for the dream home he and Nadine would build. This house would become the focal point of their lives and many happy memories for years. Ken loved to cook, to eat, and debate serious issues like politics and world affairs. In later years he spent hours researching his family history. He loved to drive and camp and travelled to many places in North America including trips to Lang, Regina, and Kansas researching his family story. History was important to Ken and he left these stories for his family. But he had a quiet disposition too. He often could be found sitting in the corner watching his family, reading a book or having a snooze. Ken will be forever loved and missed by family and friends. Ken is survived by his wife Nadine Parohl; children Marla Ramsay (Sandy), Charline Rhinehart (Owen), Kenneth Parohl, Jr. (Lynette) and Joni Wooff († Dean); grandchildren Leanne Totte (Dale), Jessie Huard (Josh), Abigail Ramsay, Jenna Benkendorf (Garrett), † Justin Rhinehart (Cortney), Travis Rhinehart (Megan), Braiden Parohl, Parker Parohl, Tyler Wooff and Kyle Wooff; great-grandchildren Tori Rhinehart, Lucy Rhinehart, Kaiden Benkendorf, Kaleb Benkendorf, Cooper Rhinehart, Zachary Rhinehart, Leni Evans and Van Evans; his brother Brian Parohl (Lynn); along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Ken is predeceased by his parents Herman & Mildred Parohl; and his sister Marlene Snyder. Ken will be forever loved and missed by family and friends For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at







It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Ken Parohl announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 76 years. A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Paynton Gymnasium in Paynton, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Ken Parohl may be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or the charity of the donor's choice. Ken was born in MacLeod, Alberta, on November 28, 1942. His father was an airplane mechanic in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII and they continued to live at what is now Fort McLeod until 1945. After the war they would move to a farm at Lang, Saskatchewan and then later to Regina where they continued farming but this time on land of their own. Ken excelled at hockey and baseball and also began driving at the young age of seven. Driving would become a lifelong pastime. When his Dad was diagnosed with emphysema his parents sold the farm and bought an apartment building and home in Calgary. Just out of high school, Ken started working and met Nadine Foster at Calgary Power. They married and raised four children together, Marla, Charline, Ken Jr. and Joni. Ken worked for IBM Computers in Calgary then Winnipeg but he looked forward to family trips to the Groseth farm at Paynton hoping he would own land one day. In 1974 he quit his job and the family moved to Paynton. Soon after, they purchased 160 acres of land that had been the original homestead of Nadine's family. Ken worked away from home to make a living and then bought a backhoe. He practiced running the backhoe in the field until he figured it out and then started a business. One of his first jobs was digging his own basement for the dream home he and Nadine would build. This house would become the focal point of their lives and many happy memories for years. Ken loved to cook, to eat, and debate serious issues like politics and world affairs. In later years he spent hours researching his family history. He loved to drive and camp and travelled to many places in North America including trips to Lang, Regina, and Kansas researching his family story. History was important to Ken and he left these stories for his family. But he had a quiet disposition too. He often could be found sitting in the corner watching his family, reading a book or having a snooze. Ken will be forever loved and missed by family and friends. Ken is survived by his wife Nadine Parohl; children Marla Ramsay (Sandy), Charline Rhinehart (Owen), Kenneth Parohl, Jr. (Lynette) and Joni Wooff († Dean); grandchildren Leanne Totte (Dale), Jessie Huard (Josh), Abigail Ramsay, Jenna Benkendorf (Garrett), † Justin Rhinehart (Cortney), Travis Rhinehart (Megan), Braiden Parohl, Parker Parohl, Tyler Wooff and Kyle Wooff; great-grandchildren Tori Rhinehart, Lucy Rhinehart, Kaiden Benkendorf, Kaleb Benkendorf, Cooper Rhinehart, Zachary Rhinehart, Leni Evans and Van Evans; his brother Brian Parohl (Lynn); along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Ken is predeceased by his parents Herman & Mildred Parohl; and his sister Marlene Snyder. Ken will be forever loved and missed by family and friends For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab & Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close