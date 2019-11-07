PERNALA: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Ken Pernala announces his sudden passing on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 74 years. A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Alex Dillabough Centre. Left to cherish Ken's memory is his wife Marilyn ; his children Cindy (Chris) Scholl, Kelly Pernala (Karen Pernala) and Sheri (Kyle) Leasak; grandchildren Amie (Tyson) Graw, Jennifer (Cody) Wilgenbusch, Brent Scholl, Garth Scholl, Jordon (Tarryn) Pernala, Joshua Pernala, Branden Leasak and Haley Leasak; great-grandchildren Carter, Dillon and Shayla; his sisters Lynn Schumlick and Judy Tomanek; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his infant daughter Tamela; his parents Victor & Elizabeth 'Betty' Pernala; brothers-in-law Leonard Schumlick and Walter Tomanek. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Charity of Donor's Choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks The Pernala family would like to take this opportunity to express their appreciation and thanks for all the support during their recent time of loss. Thank you for your telephone calls, cards, emails, flowers, food and to those who attended the funeral service.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019