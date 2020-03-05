Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETERS. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

PETERS: Mr. Ruben Peters, resident of North Battleford passed away peacefully with family by his side Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 73 years. A Celebration of Life Service was held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Western Development Museum- Heritage Hall with George Watson officiating. A Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date at Waldheim Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations in memory of Ruben Peters may be directed to the BUH Foundation- Designated to the ICU Unit, Po Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Ruben Jacob Peters, son of Jacob & Luisa (Klassen) Peters was born on October 14, 1946. He grew up on a farm in the Eigenheim area until they moved to Rosthern, SK after the passing of his mother. He graduated in 1965 and started a job at Konklins in Rosetown, SK. Then he was offered a job as a Parts Man at Valley Ford Rosthern where he worked for the next 20 years. In 1971, he married Salley (Janzen) and was blessed with two shining stars, Christie in 1973 and Candace in 1974. In 1987, Ruben and his family moved to North Battleford where he worked for Stacey Ford / Valley Ford for next 24 years. He then retired on October 14, 2011. Ruben spent many years cheering for Montreal Canadiens when he finally came to his senses and realized that it was a lost cause. So, he started cheering for Edmonton Oilers - some say he never learned. Ruben has suffered with lung issues and on February 16, 2020, he fought his last battle and passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He Leaves to Mourn his passing, his wife of 49 years, Salley (Née Janzen); daughters, Christie (Channing) Schneider- Samantha, Spencer, Ceejay; Candace (Chad) Gartner- Troy, Alexiana; sister Luisa Siemens; brother- and sisters-in-law, Irene Thiessen, Frieda Janzen, Wilmer (Lorina) Janzen; numerous nieces and nephews. Ruben was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Luisa Peters; in-laws Curt and Tillie Janzen; brothers-in-law, Rudolph Siemens, Peter Thiessen, Harvey Janzen, Stanley Janzen; nephews, Lorne Siemens and Wes Thiessen. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you can at







