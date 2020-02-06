Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PIPER. View Sign Service Information Sallows and McDonald - Wilson and Zehner 1271 103 Street North Battleford , SK S9A1K7 (306)-445-2418 Obituary

PIPER: Bud is survived by his children Mona (Gary) Bruynooghe of Rural North Battleford; Gail (Dan) Deagle of Grande Prairie, AB.; Duane (Tracey) Piper of Oliver, BC.; Patti (Rick) Miszaniec of North Battleford, SK.; Jody (Sonya) Piper of Chilliwack, BC. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren as well numerous extended family. Bud is predeceased by his wife Joyce; parents Floyd and Yvonnie; two brothers; Doug and Allen. Memorial Donations can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association in memory of Bud. Celebration of Life Service was held Monday, January 27th, 2020~ 2:00 pm Territorial Drive Alliance Church, North Battleford, SK. Interment – Immediately to follow the Memorial Service at the City of North Battleford Cemetery. Gilbert Duane Piper, known as "Bud" or to us grandkids, "Pa" was born Easter Sunday April 16, 1933 in North Battleford. He was the 3rd and final son born to Floyd and Yvonnie Piper. Pa and his brothers Doug and Allan were raised on a farm northeast of North Battleford, were he attended Highworth school until he completed grade 8. In 1955 Pa meet the love of his life Joyce Newsham – and they married 3 months later. Pa and Grandma raised a family of 5 children, Mona, Gail, Duane, Patti and Jody. Their pride and joy. Pa had many different experiences by working in many different places including logging in kitimat, he was a foreman in the building of the Gardner Dam for McMullans. He was a long distance truck driver for Jaegar's transport. In 1972 things changed on the farm. Grandpa Piper had a stroke and Pa's family was headed to take over the family farm and they become fulltime famers. Along with grain on the farm the family was self-sustaining with pigs, chickens, turkeys and milk cows. And of course the Garden – which I think was everyone's favorite. Pa and Grandma were partners in day to day operations of the family farm along with the kids. This is where Pa showed his family through his example about work ethic and strong values. Now that the family was on the farm there was opportunity to take holidays to go camping with family and neighbors. There were many camping adventures and fishing trips. Pa was always very patient with the kids and Grandma as they took on these new roles as fisherman. But this sure was Grandmas favorite, so Pa did his best to get her to the best spots on the lake. Through the years their adventures took them to Yuma, Camp Harmaton, and an Alaskan cruise and on a cruise to the Panama Canal. Some vacations that none of us expected. In the process of phasing out of farming, Pa and Grandma rented some land, sold some land and moved back to town to the house on Bowers Drive. They lived there and enjoyed their retirement for about 9 years before moving to the condo on 98th st. From the condo Grandma and Pa made the transition to Harwood Manor. After a short time there Grandma passed away and Pa was left to navigate on his own. With health ups and downs over the years he moved to River Heights Lodge in February of 2019 until his passing on January 23rd of this year. One of the things I learnt growing up was that he loved to tease. I specifically remember coming to meet everyone at Bright Sand Lake. Pa and Grandma loved more than anything a family gathering. So I stopped at the park gate arriving perfectly on time and the lady asked me "which way did you come from". I looked at her and pointed over my shoulder and said – right over there. When I think about it I believe she was asking which direction but I didn't know. So she took a moment to decide if she was going to let me in to meet the rest of the crew or if I was going to have to pay…typically they let you in to join your family… well that day I should have known where I came from because pointing over my shoulder didn't cut it. So I had to pay! Well my Pa couldn't let me ever let that one down. As a farm raised girl you need to know where you've come from. So because of his reminder I have improved on those navigation skill most times. Like we see, our Pa was playful and fun. He was kind, hardworking, soft spoken, a strong family leader, may at times stir the pot for the sake of an argument, very organized and everything had its place. Another thing I learned is that he loved my Grandma with all his heart. Never have I seen 2 people dedicated to one another even after a few short weeks of 60 years of marriage. The dedication and love they showed to one another and their family is something to be envious of. It is comforting to know that pa and grandma are together once again in heaven. Pa loved to hear about what was new in your life and he was a great listener. He loved to hear what all his kids were up to and it sure made him proud. Pa, William and I did a craft together last winter. I explained what we were doing and he looked at me with those big blue eyes with that smile. He was very intrigued with my craft. The craft we completed is what you will see on the table by the guest book, William and Pa holding hands. It didn't know the treasure that it would be today. I hope that my reflections today have shed light on how wonderful a person my Pa was, and how lucky we were to have had so many special years with him. I know my words can never do justice to the type of man he was or how we all feel about him, but I hope that when you leave here today you will always remember to cherish the memories and never forget the happiness and laughter he brought to everyone who knew our Pa. Both Pa and Grandma would love to have one more family gathering in heaven with Jesus and would want all of you to be there. Romans 10:9-10 "That if you confess with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved." Sallows & McDonald-Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, Wally Markewich in care of arrangements. 306-445-2418.







