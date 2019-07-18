POOLE: Mr. Arnold Poole resident of Edam, SK passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 68 years. A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Edam Community Complex with Reverend Janice Trost officiating. A Private Family interment was held at the Edam Cemetery. Arnold will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Peggy ; son, Steven "Skip" (Jamie), their children- Jordan (Sara)-Everett and Anson, Ackerley (Chelsea)- Sage and Nora, Ashton (Katie); father, Frank ; brothers, Garry (Elaine), their children- Karrie (Darren) and family, Treverr (Carol) and family; Leslie (Cheryl), their children- Darcy (Jodie) and family, Rodney (Crystal) and family, Stacy (Jay) and family; brothers-in-law, Doug (Val) Mann and family; Derrick (Verna) Mann and family. He was predeceased by his mother, Maisie Poole; son, Brian "Buzz"; and in-laws, Betty and Harvey Mann. Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Arnold Poole may be directed to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9, Diabetes Canada 104-2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5Z5 or Edam Donor's Choice. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks Thank you to everyone for all the gifts and the kind and thoughtful gestures that were given to the family.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 18 to July 25, 2019